Neveah Holmes’ 31 points propel Orange HS girls basketball team to victory

ORANGE, NJ — Freshman Neveah Holmes scored 31 points with five three-pointers, five rebounds and six steals to lead the Orange High School girls basketball team to a 62-30 win over West Caldwell Tech on Jan. 24 at WCT.

Junior Phoenix Fraser had 21 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Junior Soukeinatou Sacko had six points and 13 rebounds. OHS improved to 7-5.

In earlier action, the Tornadoes dropped a 49-47 overtime decision at West Side on Jan. 22. Holmes had 15 points, six steals, four rebounds and four steals. Sacko had 11 points and 17 rebounds. Fraser had seven points, nine rebounds, four assists, four steals and two blocks. Freshman Ryhan Mansook had seven points, four rebounds and three steals. Junior Angelina Borches had six points and two rebounds.

The 30th-seeded Tornadoes will host No. 35 seed Belleville in the Essex County Invitational on Jan. 29. The winner will visit the Essex County Tournament loser between No. 14 seed Millburn and No. 19 seed Montclair Kimberley on Jan. 31.

The Tornadoes will visit Irvington on Feb. 3 at 4 p.m. and visit Shabazz in Newark on Feb. 5 at 4 p.m.

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry