January 29, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Columbia HS boys swimming team excels at Essex County meet LOGO-CHS Columbia

Columbia HS boys swimming team excels at Essex County meet

January 28, 2026 0 7
West Orange HS girls basketball team is No. 2 seed in Essex County Tournament LOGO-WO

West Orange HS girls basketball team is No. 2 seed in Essex County Tournament

January 28, 2026 0 7
West Orange HS boys basketball team posts victories during the week LOGO-WO

West Orange HS boys basketball team posts victories during the week

January 28, 2026 0 11
Belleville HS girls bowling team rolls to Essex County Tournament title BOWL-BEL girls county2

Belleville HS girls bowling team rolls to Essex County Tournament title

January 27, 2026 0 3

Related Stories

LOGO-OHS-G-Hoops
2 minutes read

Orange HS girls basketball team jolts East Orange Campus on MLK Day

Joe Ragozzino January 20, 2026 0 61
B-HOOPS-EOvOHS 0441WEB
2 minutes read

East Orange Campus HS boys basketball tops Orange on MLK Day

Joe Ragozzino January 20, 2026 0 1
TRACK-IHS-Trocard1
3 minutes read

Irvington HS, East Orange HS and Orange HS indoor track teams excel at Super Essex Conference Championships

Joe Ragozzino January 15, 2026 0 145
LOGO-OHS-B-Hoops
2 minutes read

Orange and East Orange Campus boys and girls basketball teams to meet on MLK Day at Orange

Joe Ragozzino January 14, 2026 0 93
LOGO-OHS-G-Hoops
1 minute read

Orange HS girls basketball team enjoys two straight wins

Joe Ragozzino December 23, 2025 0 180
LOGO-Legacy Boxing Club
4 minutes read

Battle of the Badges – Police vs. Fire Pro-Am boxing event to take place at Prudential Center

Editor December 22, 2025 0 251

LOCAL SPORTS

Neveah Holmes’ 31 points propel Orange HS girls basketball team to victory LOGO-OHS-G-Hoops 1

Neveah Holmes’ 31 points propel Orange HS girls basketball team to victory

January 28, 2026 0 1
Columbia HS boys swimming team excels at Essex County meet LOGO-CHS Columbia 2

Columbia HS boys swimming team excels at Essex County meet

January 28, 2026 0 7
Nutley’s Adrian Canizares shows leadership for Montclair Kimberley Academy ice hockey team HOCK-MKA Canizares 3

Nutley’s Adrian Canizares shows leadership for Montclair Kimberley Academy ice hockey team

January 27, 2026 0 6
West Orange HS girls basketball team is No. 2 seed in Essex County Tournament LOGO-WO 4

West Orange HS girls basketball team is No. 2 seed in Essex County Tournament

January 28, 2026 0 7

You may have missed

LOGO-OHS-G-Hoops
1 minute read

Neveah Holmes’ 31 points propel Orange HS girls basketball team to victory

Joe Ragozzino January 28, 2026 0 1
LOGO-CHS Columbia
2 minutes read

Columbia HS boys swimming team excels at Essex County meet

Joe Ragozzino January 28, 2026 0 7
HOCK-MKA Canizares
1 minute read

Nutley’s Adrian Canizares shows leadership for Montclair Kimberley Academy ice hockey team

Steve Tober January 27, 2026 0 6
LOGO-WO
2 minutes read

West Orange HS girls basketball team is No. 2 seed in Essex County Tournament

Joe Ragozzino January 28, 2026 0 7