January 29, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Neveah Holmes’ 31 points propel Orange HS girls basketball team to victory LOGO-OHS-G-Hoops

Neveah Holmes’ 31 points propel Orange HS girls basketball team to victory

January 28, 2026 0 1
West Orange HS girls basketball team is No. 2 seed in Essex County Tournament LOGO-WO

West Orange HS girls basketball team is No. 2 seed in Essex County Tournament

January 28, 2026 0 7
West Orange HS boys basketball team posts victories during the week LOGO-WO

West Orange HS boys basketball team posts victories during the week

January 28, 2026 0 11
Belleville HS girls bowling team rolls to Essex County Tournament title BOWL-BEL girls county2

Belleville HS girls bowling team rolls to Essex County Tournament title

January 27, 2026 0 3

Related Stories

TRACK-CHS indoor county
2 minutes read

Columbia HS boys indoor track team wins Essex County title

Joe Ragozzino January 28, 2026 0 18
LOGO-CHS Columbia
1 minute read

Columbia HS girls basketball team surges to four straight wins

Joe Ragozzino January 28, 2026 0 61
TRACK-CHS Group Relays
2 minutes read

Columbia HS indoor track teams impress at county and state relay

Joe Ragozzino January 20, 2026 0 55
LOGO-CHS Columbia
2 minutes read

Columbia HS boys basketball team topples East Side, Central

Joe Ragozzino January 20, 2026 0 49
LOGO-CHS Columbia
1 minute read

Kreizman wins crown, leads Columbia HS wrestling

Joe Ragozzino January 15, 2026 0 83
LOGO-CHS Columbia
2 minutes read

Columbia HS boys basketball team surges to wins

Joe Ragozzino January 15, 2026 0 90

LOCAL SPORTS

Neveah Holmes’ 31 points propel Orange HS girls basketball team to victory LOGO-OHS-G-Hoops 1

Neveah Holmes’ 31 points propel Orange HS girls basketball team to victory

January 28, 2026 0 1
Columbia HS boys swimming team excels at Essex County meet LOGO-CHS Columbia 2

Columbia HS boys swimming team excels at Essex County meet

January 28, 2026 0 8
Nutley’s Adrian Canizares shows leadership for Montclair Kimberley Academy ice hockey team HOCK-MKA Canizares 3

Nutley’s Adrian Canizares shows leadership for Montclair Kimberley Academy ice hockey team

January 27, 2026 0 6
West Orange HS girls basketball team is No. 2 seed in Essex County Tournament LOGO-WO 4

West Orange HS girls basketball team is No. 2 seed in Essex County Tournament

January 28, 2026 0 7

You may have missed

LOGO-OHS-G-Hoops
1 minute read

Neveah Holmes’ 31 points propel Orange HS girls basketball team to victory

Joe Ragozzino January 28, 2026 0 1
LOGO-CHS Columbia
2 minutes read

Columbia HS boys swimming team excels at Essex County meet

Joe Ragozzino January 28, 2026 0 8
HOCK-MKA Canizares
1 minute read

Nutley’s Adrian Canizares shows leadership for Montclair Kimberley Academy ice hockey team

Steve Tober January 27, 2026 0 6
LOGO-WO
2 minutes read

West Orange HS girls basketball team is No. 2 seed in Essex County Tournament

Joe Ragozzino January 28, 2026 0 7