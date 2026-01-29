Columbia HS boys swimming team excels at Essex County meet

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — For the second year in a row, the Columbia High School boys swimming team finished in second place overall at the Super Essex Conference/Essex County Championships on Jan. 19 at Jersey Aquatic Center in New Providence.

The Cougars had a 215 score. Seton Hall Prep won its 27th straight tournament title with 277 points.

Senior Mason Keith won both the 200 freestyle in 1 minute, 43.37 seconds and the 100 breaststroke in 58.79 seconds; and the 200 medley relay team took first place in 1:39.57 to lead the Cougars.

Senior Hamish Wilson-Webb took second place in the 100 backstroke in 55.10 and he took third place in the 200 individual medley in 2:02.81.

Junior Jordan Mann was second in the 100 freestyle in 49.51.

The 400 freestyle relay was second in 3:19.77.

On the girls’ side, CHS finished third in the team standings among 13 schools. Columbia had a score of 173.5.

Sophomore Nolan Meehan took third place in both the 50 freestyle in 25.34 and the 200 freestyle in 2:03.12. The 400 freestyle relay took second place in 3:48.62.

Newark Academy won the team title for the second straight year with a 277 score. Montclair was second with 210.

The Cougars are having a great season so far. Columbia had a 7-0 record, including 6-0 in the SEC–American Division. The Cougars were scheduled to compete against Seton Hall Prep on Jan. 27 at NJIT in Newark after press time. SHP was 5-4 on the season.

