Nutley’s Adrian Canizares shows leadership for Montclair Kimberley Academy ice hockey team

NUTLEY/MONTCLAIR, NJ — Nutley resident Adrian Canizares is a top returning junior forward for the Montclair Kimberley Academy ice hockey team, which entered recent action with a 2-6 record, including 2-6 in the Kelly Conference.

Canizares is coming off a sophomore season in which he was the second-leading scorer with 10 goals and 19 assists for 29 points for the 10-5-3 Cougars.

He had a goal and four assists through the first eight games so far this season, while providing leadership and a veteran presence for coach Tim Cook’s squad.

Adrian’s older brother, Daniel Canizares, graduated last June after helping to lead MKA as a superb goaltender with a .910 save percentage in 10 starts.

