West Orange HS girls basketball team is No. 2 seed in Essex County Tournament

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The defending champion West Orange High School girls basketball team received the No. 2 seed in the Essex County Tournament.

The Mountaineers will host a first-round game on Jan. 31 against the Jan. 29 preliminary-round winner between No. 15 seed Livingston and No. 18 seed Newark Collegiate. The top seed is Caldwell.

The Mountaineers won three straight games to improve to 14-3 on the season.

West Orange defeated West Essex 60-36 on Jan. 20 at WOHS. Senior London Caldwell had 22 points and 10 rebounds, junior Rhyan Watt had 19 points and 10 rebounds, sophomore Taraji Muhammd had seven points and junior Kennedy Curry added five points.

Caldwell had 16 points, 11 rebounds and five assists; and Watt posted 14 points and six rebounds in the 59-36 home win over Mount St. Dominic on Jan. 22.

Muhammad scored 11 points with seven rebounds. Senior Tyonnah Barnes had five points and three rebounds. Senior Jordyn Batts had five points and four rebounds. Senior Lynn Charles recorded four points and 11 rebounds.

WOHS defeated Bayonne 53-45 at the Joey O ALS Showcase at Union City on Jan. 24. Watt had 18 points, 10 rebounds and three steals. Caldwell had 14 points, 11 rebounds and three assists. Barnes had six points and seven rebounds. Curry had six points. Muhammad had five points and four rebounds. Batts had three points, four rebounds and three assists.

