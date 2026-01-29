NUTLEY/MONTCLAIR, NJ — Nutley resident Isaiah Medley has been receiving starting duty in recent action for the Montclair Kimberley Academy boys basketball team, which entered this week with a 3-5 record (2-2 in the Super Essex Conference–Freedom Division).

Medley, a 5-foot-10 guard, was averaging 3 points per game, while providing solid defense and is one of two freshmen who sees time in the eight-man rotation for MKA, along with West Orange resident Alli Monxhwedey.

Photo Courtesy of Jon Lopez

