WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys basketball team defeated West Essex 54-41 on Jan. 20 at West Essex. Junior Jaden Then had 17 points and eight rebounds, junior Max Bleecker had 16 points, junior Justice Nuguid had seven points and three assists, and senior Jecari Riggins added six points, seven rebounds and four assists.

West Orange defeated North Star Academy 61-58 on Jan. 22 at WOHS. Then had 23 points, nine rebounds and three steals. Bleecker had 18 points and five rebounds.

Riggins scored six points with four assists. Junior Zachary Mouphouet added five points. Nuguid had three points. Juniors Ameer Hall and Joe Bruno each had two points.

WOHS lost a tough 54-52 decision at Livingston on Jan. 24 to move to 9-8 on the season.Then had 16 points, nine rebounds and three assists. Riggins had nine points. Bleecker had eight points with six rebounds and six assists. Nuguid and Hall each had six points.

The 20th-seeded Mountaineers will visit No. 13 seed Montclair in the Essex County Tournament preliminary round on Jan. 29. The winner will visit No. 4 seed Shabazz in Newark in the first round on Jan. 31.

