BELLEVILLE, NJ — The Belleville High School girls bowling team is having a sensational season, and it showed at the Essex County team and individual tournaments.

The Buccaneers captured the Essex County team tournament title at Hanover Lanes in East Hanover on Jan. 20. Two days later, Belleville senior Rykel McFarlane captured the county individual championship.

Belleville, under head coach Ryan Sheridan, had a total score of 2,086 among the seven schools at the team tournament.

“It feels great,” Sheridan said about the team winning the county title. “It’s a good honor for the kids. The kids were all excited. They were all pumped up.”

Senior Roslyn Almodovar had a tournament-high 511 series, while McFarlane had a 445 series and sophomore Zoe Arroyabe had a 403 series to lead the Buccaneers.

The three qualified for the county individual tournament.

McFarlane had a tournament-high 502 series in the three-game format at the individual tournament, advancing as the No. 1 in the stepladder format. In the stepladder final, McFarlane defeated Nina Alvarez, of West Orange, 191-187.

McFarlane was ecstatic for winning the title. “After working hard for the past four years, I couldn’t be happier that my hard work has paid off!” McFarlane said.

Sheridan also was thrilled for McFarlane.

“Rykel has been a team leader and captain of this year’s team and I can honestly say this is what dedication and hard work show,” Sheridan said.

The girls team is having a great season so far this winter. They were 7-3 overall, including 7-1 in the Super Essex Conference through Jan. 14. Arroyabe had a team-high 145.27 average and a high game of 195. McFarlane was averaging 144.50 and had a game of 184, while Almodovar was averaging 131.67 with a high game of 178. Almodovar last fall became the leading goal scorer in BHS girls soccer history with 67 career goals and will continue her soccer career at Division 2 Mercy University in New York.

Photos Courtesy of Belleville High School Athletic Director Marcellino Marra and Belleville HS head bowling coach Ryan Sheridan

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry