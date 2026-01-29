WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep indoor track and field team finished in sixth place at the Essex County Individual Championships on Jan. 21 at the Ocean Breeze Track and Field Facility on Staten Island, N.Y.

The following are the Pirates’ highlights:

Junior Taylor Daniels won the 200-meter dash in 22.34 seconds and took third place in the 55-meter dash in 6.59.

Senior Tommy Basinger was second in the 3,200-meter run in 10 minutes, 07.26 seconds, and took third in the 1,600-meter 4:33.13.

Sophomore Nathaniel Chen was sixth in the pole vault at 9 feet.

