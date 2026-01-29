BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys indoor track and field team enjoyed a stellar showing at the Essex County Championships on Jan. 21 at the Ocean Breeze Track and Field Facility on Staten Island, N.Y.

The Bengals finished tied for second with Shabazz in the team standings among the 19 scoring teams. It marked the Bengals’ best-ever showing in the meet.

Senior Jeremy Tejada won the 55-meter hurdles in 7.68 seconds. Tejada also took third in the 400-meter dash in 50.10.

Junior Jo’elle Urdanivia won the shot put with a throw of 46 feet, 6.75 inches. Senior Jalen Gray was third at 45-8.25 and senior Shane Fernandez was fourth at 43-4.5.

Senior Jon Zeqa was sixth in the 3,200-meter run in 10 minutes, 22.89 seconds.

Senior Lennox McPherson-Abrams took sixth in the high jump at 5-10.

Senior Nicholas Weithers was eighth in the pole vault at 8-6.

The BHS girls team also had standouts at the meet.

Junior Alana Dennis took third in the 55-meter dash in 7.31 and took fourth in the 55-meter hurdles in 8.59. Junior Delilah Tapia was fifth in the 400-meter dash in 1:00.69. The 4×400 relay team was sixth in 4:19.19.

Senior Thalia Bell was third in the shot put at 34-10.25. Senior Emily Brodowski was third in the pole vault at 9-6.

Photo Courtesy of Bloomfield High School Track and Field

