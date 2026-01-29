WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team went 1-1 last week to raise its record to 7-7 on the season.

The Pirates traveled to Hollydell Ice Arena in Sewell to take on St. Augustine, the No. 5 team in the state top 20, on Jan. 19, and defeated the Hermits 4-2.

Junior Luca Burgio opened the scoring for the Pirates just 2:13 into the second period on assists by sophomore Ronand Ziegler and senior Jack Aker. St. Augustine tied the score later in the period, before junior Owen McCree gave the Pirates the lead on a goal with :34.2 left, on assists by freshmen Jonah Scott and Elliott Kim.

In the third period, Burgio extended the Pirate lead to 3-1 with 10:45 left, on assists by sophomore Connor Jewell and junior Anthony Palm. The Hermits cut the lead to 3-2 with 8:00 left, before McCree scored an empty-net goal with :18.9 left, on assists by senior John Renzullo and sophomore Luca Montanari. Sophomore Cayden Hoyler had 23 saves.

The Pirates traveled to Skylands Ice World in Stockholm to take on Pope John XXIII (Sparta) on Jan. 21 and dropped a 4-2 decision to the Lions. Junior Christian Jaworski opened the scoring for the Pirates with 5:39 left in the first period on assists by Renzullo and sophomore Carter McLoughlin. Pope John tied the score at 1-1 with :05.5 left.

In the second period, junior Dylan Mesler scored with 9:18 left on assists by Scott and McCree to give the Pirates a 2-1 lead. Pope John scored two goals later in the period to retake the lead at 3-2. In the third period, the Lions scored an empty-net goal with :11.1 left to make the final 4-2. Hoyler had 40 saves.

