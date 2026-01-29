January 29, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team downs St. Augustine LOGO-SHP-Pirate

Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team downs St. Augustine

January 28, 2026 0 14
Seton Hall Prep indoor track team places third at Essex County Relays LOGO-SHP-Pirate

Seton Hall Prep indoor track team places third at Essex County Relays

January 28, 2026 0 43
Seton hall Prep ice hockey team skates to strong wins LOGO-SHP-Pirate

Seton hall Prep ice hockey team skates to strong wins

January 20, 2026 0 58
Seton Hall Prep bowling team wins four matches during week LOGO-SHP-Pirate

Seton Hall Prep bowling team wins four matches during week

January 20, 2026 0 57

Related Stories

LOGO-WO
2 minutes read

West Orange HS girls basketball team is No. 2 seed in Essex County Tournament

Joe Ragozzino January 28, 2026 0 7
LOGO-WO
1 minute read

West Orange HS boys basketball team posts victories during the week

Joe Ragozzino January 28, 2026 0 10
LOGO-SHP-Pirate
1 minute read

Taylor Daniels leads Seton Hall Prep indoor track team at Essex County meet

Editor January 28, 2026 0 9
LOGO-SHP-Pirate
2 minutes read

Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team downs St. Augustine

Jeff Goldberg January 28, 2026 0 14
LOGO-SHP-Pirate
1 minute read

Seton Hall Prep indoor track team places third at Essex County Relays

Jeff Goldberg January 28, 2026 0 43
LOGO-SHP-Pirate
2 minutes read

Seton hall Prep ice hockey team skates to strong wins

Jeff Goldberg January 20, 2026 0 58

LOCAL SPORTS

Columbia HS boys swimming team excels at Essex County meet LOGO-CHS Columbia 1

Columbia HS boys swimming team excels at Essex County meet

January 28, 2026 0 7
Nutley’s Adrian Canizares shows leadership for Montclair Kimberley Academy ice hockey team HOCK-MKA Canizares 2

Nutley’s Adrian Canizares shows leadership for Montclair Kimberley Academy ice hockey team

January 27, 2026 0 5
West Orange HS girls basketball team is No. 2 seed in Essex County Tournament LOGO-WO 3

West Orange HS girls basketball team is No. 2 seed in Essex County Tournament

January 28, 2026 0 7
Nutley freshman Isaiah Medley is a starter for Montclair Kimberley Academy boys basketball 2025 Winter Athletics Media Day 4

Nutley freshman Isaiah Medley is a starter for Montclair Kimberley Academy boys basketball

January 27, 2026 0 4

You may have missed

LOGO-CHS Columbia
2 minutes read

Columbia HS boys swimming team excels at Essex County meet

Joe Ragozzino January 28, 2026 0 7
HOCK-MKA Canizares
1 minute read

Nutley’s Adrian Canizares shows leadership for Montclair Kimberley Academy ice hockey team

Steve Tober January 27, 2026 0 5
LOGO-WO
2 minutes read

West Orange HS girls basketball team is No. 2 seed in Essex County Tournament

Joe Ragozzino January 28, 2026 0 7
2025 Winter Athletics Media Day
1 minute read

Nutley freshman Isaiah Medley is a starter for Montclair Kimberley Academy boys basketball

Steve Tober January 27, 2026 0 4