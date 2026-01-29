WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep basketball team dropped two games last week to move to 10-5 on the season.

The Pirates hosted Arts High School at Frank J. Tracey Gymnasium on Jan. 20 and lost to the Jaguars 62-48. Junior Avery George led the Pirates in scoring with 15 points and added five rebounds, three steals and three blocks, while sophomore Infinite Sincere-Amen Ra scored nine points with three assists.

The Pirates hosted St. Peter’s Prep (Jersey City) at Tracey Gymnasium on Jan. 22 and lost 50-41. Sincere-Amen Ra led the Pirate scoring with 16 points, while George scored nine points and added three steals. Junior Anthony Gonzalez scored seven points, while senior Daniel Beazer scored six points with eight rebounds.

The 79th Essex County Tournament committee was scheduled to meet via zoom on Jan. 26 to seed the tournament.

