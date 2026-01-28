SOMA Rocks with local talent raising funds for music programs

The Woodland was sold out and the house packed for SOMA Rocks, a celebration of local talent that raises money for the school district’s music program.

The drumline from the Columbia High School Marching Band opened the show and two CHS students, Ayla Katz and Susannah Litwin, also performed as surprise guests. The headliners, however, were the Local Heroes band backing up a line up of Broadway performers who appeared as guest vocalists to raise funds for the Columbia High School Music Parents Association (CHSMPA).

The Saturday, Jan. 24 show had a twist in that each singer selected songs from the ‘90s.

The lineup included:

Becky Gulsvig, whose Broadway credits include “A Beautiful Noise,” “Hairspray,” “Legally Blonde,” and “School of Rock”;

Kevin Kern, whose Broadway credits include “Finding Neverland,” “Wicked,” “The Bridges of Madison County,” and “Les Miserables”;

Manu Narayan, whose Broadway credits include Sondheim’s Company, “My Fair Lady,” and “Gettin’ the Band Back Together”;

Graham Rowat, whose Broadway credits include “Dear Evan Hansen,” “Meteor Shower,” “Sunset Boulevard,” and “Mamma Mia”;

Joanna Young, whose Broadway credits include “The Drowsy Chaperone” and “Grease”;

Danielle Ferland, whose Broadway credits include “Into the Woods” and “All My Sons”;

Jared Zarilli, whose Broadway and touring credits include “SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical,” “Lysistrata Jones,” “Wicked,” and “We Will Rock You”;

Ben Thompson,, whose Broadway and touring credits include “Dear Everything,” “Waitress,” and “Matilda the Musical.”

In addition, local singing legends Kat De Bari, lead singer of Marry the Sea, Alex Jones, lead singer of the bands Gravy Train and Water Towers, and Jeiris Cook performed.

The Local Heroes’ singers include Charlie Pollock, currently starring on Broadway in “The Great Gatsby” and Diane Davis, who is best known for starring as Ginny Potter in the Broadway production of “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.”

The more than $18,000 raised by CHSMPA will play a crucial role in bridging the gap between the school district budget and what music teachers need.

CHSMPA supports a variety of CHS Music Program initiatives including new instruments, uniforms, transportation, and food.

