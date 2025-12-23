A parade was held Saturday, Dec. 20, to celebrate the East Orange Junior Jaguars U11 football team that won a national championship. Competing in Plant City, Fla., the Junior Jaguars defeated the Virginia Beach Mustangs to win the United Youth Football League national title. Joe Lewis is the team’s head coach. The parade began at 11 at City Hall and culminated in a pep rally at East Orange Campus High School. A high school band accompanied the team, left, and members of The East Orange Old Guard turned out to support the team, above.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

About the Author Editor Editor Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry