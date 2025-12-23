ORANGE — Gray Ears apparently did not like her trip to the vet.

Dian Vaughn took her one year old domestic short haired cat to the vet on Wednesday, Dec. 17, and when she got home Gray Ears decided to sneak out of her car carrier and hide out for a while.

“I lifted up the bag and I thought, what happened, and saw a hole,” Vaughn said. “Some kind of way she wiggled out of the carrier and somehow got behind the glove compartment. If I hadn’t witnessed it I wouldn’t know she was in the car. If you opened the glove compartment you couldn’t see her.”

Vaughn called the Orange Fire Department about her situation and they dispatched a truck and called Animal Control, which also dispatched an officer.

Working together, the firefighter and Animal Control officer used a flashlight to locate the cat who had found a safe space behind the glove compartment, Vaughn said.

“They saw her tail and one of them grabbed her leg – and that was a fight – but the two of them pulled her out,” said Vaughn, adding she very much appreciated what they had done for her and Grey Ears.

“I just felt they deserved some accolades,” she said.

