MAPLEWOOD — A Saturday night fire severely damaged a Jacoby Street multi-family house.

The fire department was contacted at 10:15 p.m. and dispatched five trucks and firefighters, who found the building with fire burning extensively on the second and third floors of the building.

A second alarm, bringing mutual aid from other departments, was transmitted as the fire was threatening neighboring buildings. Firefighters on scene were able to prevent the fire from moving behind the building.

Firefighters battled the blaze in freezing temperatures and heavy winds for nearly two hours before it was brought under control at 11:52 p.m.

Nine adults and two children, who lived in the building, have now been displaced because of the fire. The Red Cross was contacted to provide assistance.

No one was injured in the blaze though a cat did die as a result of the fire.

A cause for the fire has not yet been determined.

Firefighters from Orange, Millburn, Newark, and Irvington were among those who responded to the mutual aid call. The South Orange Rescue Squad and the Bell and Siren Club also responded to provide assistance.

About the Author Editor Editor Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry