Eleanor Malone, 91, died peacefully at home on December 8, 2025 surrounded by her family. She is the daughter of Eleanor (McMahon) and Joseph Mintz and is survived by her daughters Sharon, Kim (Tim Kelly) and Maureen (Jack Mycka), grandchildren Caitlin (Haren Nayagan), Erin (Brandt Gelman) & Eamon Kelly, Lily & Joseph Mycka, four great-grandchildren (Marlo, Remy, Preethi, and Rooney) and many nephews, nieces and their families who will all carry on her legacy of grace, integrity and strength. In many ways, Eleanor was a woman ahead of her time. Born in Montclair, Eleanor grew up mostly in Glen Ridge. She went to school at Lacordaire Academy where she excelled in her classes. She loved playing and attending prep school basketball. She developed a passion for the game in those years that she maintained throughout her life. She followed the NBA for decades and filled many of her evenings watching her beloved Nets and Knicks. She followed a path out of high school not open to many women at the time, as she continued her education at Manhattanville and Caldwell colleges. After college, Eleanor became the first lay teacher at Lacordaire Academy, where she taught English. While taking summer courses at Seton Hall University, she met George Malone, whom she later wed. She soon gave birth to three daughters whom she raised in Glen Ridge, just 1 block from her childhood home. Eleanor loved her daughters and their lives together on Forest Avenue, but she also wanted to pursue a professional career. She became one of the few Moms in the neighborhood raising children who also worked outside the home. She co-founded Malone and Company, an executive recruiting consulting firm when her youngest daughter entered elementary school. While working and raising her daughters, Eleanor also earned a masters degree from Kean College. Eleanor moved from Malone and Company to work in human resources at Hoffman-La Roche pharmaceutical company in 1976, and continued to work there until her final retirement in 2001. Though officially retired, she consulted with MME into her mid eighties. During her careers in Education and Human Resources she influenced thousands of executives and those at the beginning of their careers with her insight, knowledge and encouragement. Often seeing potential in people they had yet to recognize. At Hoffman-La Roche Eleanor was responsible for recruiting, interviewing and evaluating perspective managerial and scientific executive employees. She received the TWIN award (Tribute to Women and Industry) in 1986. TWIN honorees serve as role models, and resources, sharing their experiences and knowledge with those just starting careers. Eleanor was an active member of the International Association of Personnel Women, The Society for Human Resources Management, and the author of the book “Finding a Job, A No-Nonsense Guide“. Her community involvement included serving on the Bloomfield High School Career Advisory Council. This work led the Mayor of Bloomfield to declare May 2, 1995 Eleanor Malone Day in honor of her contributions to students. Eleanor was a cradle Catholic who belonged to a number of parishes across her lifetime. She grew up in St. Thomas the Apostle Parish in Bloomfield, attended St. Peter Claver in Montclair, and then for the last three decades of her life was a parishioner at Our Lady of the Holy Angel parish in Little Falls. At Saint Peter Claver, she served on the Parish Council and directed its Lectors and Eucharistic Ministers. Eleanor loved her family, friends and playing cards– especially bridge. She participated in a number of bridge societies and even learned to play on-line during the pandemic in order to continue with her friends during that trying time. The friendships that she developed through bridge filled her with great joy. May her spirit and care for others guide our thoughts and actions as we honor her legacy. The family requests that in lieu of flowers in remembrance donations be made to a charity she cared for such as Eva’s Village, 393 Main Street, Paterson, NJ 07501 website evasvillage.org; Our Lady of the Holy Angels, 473 Main Street, Little Falls, NJ 07424; or St. Peter Claver Church, 53 Elmwood Ave., Montclair, NJ 07042. A service will be held at a future date will details forthcoming. Please visit www.moriartyfh.com for updates.

About the Author Obituaries Editor Author View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry