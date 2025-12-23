Santa getting some interesting requests from children writing letters to him from Bloomfield

Editor’s note: The following wishes were taken from actual letters written to Santa by Bloomfield children. The letters were placed in a special mailbox the township sets up each year for just this purpose.

Ho, ho, ho. Let’s see what Bloomfield youngsters are asking for before sending these letters on their way to the North Pole.

This girl would like a million dollars. Probably wants to help out mommy and daddy. No matter. Ah, here’s one for a Barbie Dream House and Slime. I’ll have to ask one of the elves. This little one would like a baby alive. Some sadness wrote this wish. Santa can’t bring everything, but he can pray.

“Some super soft and cozy bedding.” That Santa can do and a book to fall asleep by.

Here’s a boy that wants a train set! I’ll have to look into my “Old School” room for that one. We may still have one.

Here’s another:

“Can I have a foldibl soccer goal that is 6 foot tall and five foot wide. And can I have a fishing set with warms. And the oldest and rarest pokemon cards.”

Done.

“To meet Santa and Mrs. Claus,” is another wish.

I’ll send this boy a note. Around this time of year, there’s a little bit of Santa and Mrs. Claus in a lot of us. We just have to hold onto it longer.

Here’s a boy who wants only one present: Gum. Another wants a stuffed pigeon.

“Socks that are not white!”

This girl drew a plate of cookies for Santa. Here’s a drawing of a Christmas tree.

“A real dog” is the wish of this girl.

“A real life bunny” is another.

One letter is a scroll secured with red and white ribbons. The sender wishes for a dog. Another wants me to say hello to Layla in heaven and to tell her that she is missed.

What’s this? “A lavender Stanley Cup.”

Huh? Another letter also asks for a “Stanley Cup.”

That’s odd. I don’t recall ever being asked for a trophy.

Another letter: “A toy vacuum, a baby sister, dinosaurs and a truck.”

And another: “A new bike and for everyone to be nice to me.”

Here: “Money $$$, Volleyball shoes, A camera, A monkey.”

“Dear Santa, Thank you for bringing me presents this year. I wish I could bring you something, but what?”

And more: “Dear Santa, This year I would like to see people I never got to see. For instans, I would like to see grandma (my moms mom). And I would like to see mofos my parents dog. I don’t think you can do that, but please try and thank you. p.s. I think that I know mrs claus wants kids.”

This one is most definitely written by an adult:

“Dear Santa, The kids’ behavior this year was not the best. Please check your list 3X to make sure. I am completely OK if they do not get anything at all. They really have enough already and barely use what they have. Please consider taking away things. If you must get them anything at all, coal would be nice along with better listening ears.”

It was probably a mom or older sister who wanted to scare the children into behaving who wrote this. I only wish there was a return address on it. Santa would send it to her someday for a Christmas present. I know it would be very special to her. And to all, a good night. Love, Santa

