Durand-Hedden House hosts Open House, gingerbread contest

The Durand-Hedden House recently hosted their annual Holiday Open House, featuring a Victorian Santa, live music by harpist Odarka Stockert, shopping at the Country Store, ornament making, holiday treats, and the Gingerbread House Contest.

“The Gingerbread House is a wonderful opportunity to showcase art for all ages; eight to adults,” said Gail Safian, president, Durand-Hedden House & Garden.

“Santa’s Favorite Treats” were served, which included chocolate chip cookies, hot chocolate, Rice Krispie treats, sugar cookie bars, red velvet cake with cream cheese frosting, vanilla cake with vanilla frosting, brownies, rosemary shortbread cake, mandarins, and apple cider.

At the Country Store, guests enjoyed the Gingerbread House contest. The winner of “Little Ones” (8 years of age and under) was “Epic Candy Tower” by Toby Kane and Gus Allgood.

Leela Nanjayya and Sylvia Hodler won the “Youth” (ages 9 to 12) category for their Holiday Town creation.

Serafina Visco, 13, won the “Teen” category for “Seydisfjordur, Iceland.”

Danielle Walsman was the winner in the “Adult” category for Maplewood Pool Christmas Tree Sale which spun around and also featured a snack bar.

“It’s wonderful!” said Ken Mashel of Maplewood.

“Eye candy,” said Valerie Turon of Maplewood. “Literally eye candy. Eight years of age, to make something like that. It’s very uplifting. Very in the spirit.

It makes everyone smile. It’s very beautiful.”

Turon said she was raised in New York state and the gingerbread houses remind her of living there. “Everybody here is so nice and charming,” she said.

Alizeh, 6, said, “They did a good job. I like that it’s made with food.”

Susan Pendleton was one of the judges for the Gingerbread House contest. Requirements for the contest were that the pieces had to be all edible. And they had to be the right size.

Artists used a variety of food—mostly candy—items including gummy bears, Pez candy, marshmallows, orange slices, M&Ms, pretzels, licorice, baby Oreos, Dumdum lollipops, goldfish crackers, Life Savers, candy canes, and trees were made by using upside down sugar cones.

“People are so creative,” said Pendleton, who also said that Jolly Ranchers are often melted down to create stained glass for buildings and churches.

This year no entries were rejected. But Pendelton said in the past some were rejected for being non-edible. She also stressed that dimensions were important.

Winners received gift certificates to the Country Store.

To learn more about Durand-Hedden House, visit: https://www.durandhedden.org/

