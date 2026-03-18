Photo Gallery: Everyone’s Irish on parade day

Photos by Steve Ellmore

WEST ORANGE — The 73rd annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade made its way down Main Street Sunday on a cold but rain free day.

Marchers stepped off at about 12:15 p.m. after many had attended morning Mass at Our Lady of Lourdes and all had gathered near Town Hall while the line of march was assembled.

The line of march included a wide range of organizations including marching bands, pipe and drum corps, Scouts, businesses, car clubs and dance schools. All made their way from Mount Pleasant Avenue to Our Lady of Lourdes.

The grand marshal was Thomas Brennan, a West Orange native who became the third member of his family to be so honored. His father and grandfather both served as grand marshal.

Brennan has marched in the parade nearly every year of his life and held numerous positions on the parade committee, including sergeant at arms, vice chairman and chairman.

Deputy grand marshals included West Orange teacher Eileen Cassels Aker, retired postal worker and long-time participant in civic activities Daniel Cunningham, veteran bagpiper Bill McEvoy, and Daniel Shaffer, a retiree with a long history with the Friendly Sons of the Shillelagh.

The line up of organizations marching was extensive and included the following: San Simon USA, the West Orange High School Marching Band, the West Orange Elks Club, Our Lady of the Lake School, South Park District Pipe and Drums, Women of Irish Heritage, West Orange AFJROTC, Turtle Back Zoo docents, the West Orange Arts Council and the West Orange Hispanic Foundation.

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