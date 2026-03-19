March 19, 2026

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Bloomfield HS girls wrestler Saharia Quamina crowned state champion WRESTLE-BHS Quamina2

Bloomfield HS girls wrestler Saharia Quamina crowned state champion

March 18, 2026 18
Bloomfield HS’ Jo’elle Urdanivia, Thalia Bell post good track efforts at Meet of Champions TRACK-BHS Bell

Bloomfield HS’ Jo’elle Urdanivia, Thalia Bell post good track efforts at Meet of Champions

March 11, 2026 48
West Orange HS’ Raston, Randolph impress at state indoor track Meet of Champions LOGO-WO

West Orange HS’ Raston, Randolph impress at state indoor track Meet of Champions

March 11, 2026 56
Glen Ridge HS boys basketball team posts stellar campaign LOGO-GR Logo Original

Glen Ridge HS boys basketball team posts stellar campaign

March 11, 2026 60

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Amani Gosier leads Irvington HS girls wrestlers at region tournament

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Irvington HS indoor track star Trocard excels at Eastern, Meet of Champs

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LOGO-IRV-Blue-Knights
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Irvington HS boys basketball star Jayden Bermudez scores his 1,000th point in the finale

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Irvington HS boys and girls wrestlers enjoy district tourney success

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Irvington HS Athletic Hall of Fame unveils induction classes for 2025 and 2026

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Legendary soccer goalkeeper Tim Howard and Montclair Cobras Football President Wil Young to be honored at 2026 Mercier Sportsmen Dinner

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LOCAL SPORTS

Irvington HS boys shuttle hurdle team wins title at Nike Indoor Nationals TRACK-IHS nationals1 1

Irvington HS boys shuttle hurdle team wins title at Nike Indoor Nationals

March 19, 2026 5
Bloomfield HS girls wrestler Saharia Quamina crowned state champion WRESTLE-BHS Quamina2 2

Bloomfield HS girls wrestler Saharia Quamina crowned state champion

March 18, 2026 18
Bloomfield HS’ Jo’elle Urdanivia, Thalia Bell post good track efforts at Meet of Champions TRACK-BHS Bell 3

Bloomfield HS’ Jo’elle Urdanivia, Thalia Bell post good track efforts at Meet of Champions

March 11, 2026 48
West Orange HS’ Raston, Randolph impress at state indoor track Meet of Champions LOGO-WO 4

West Orange HS’ Raston, Randolph impress at state indoor track Meet of Champions

March 11, 2026 56

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