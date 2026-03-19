Irvington HS boys shuttle hurdle team wins title at Nike Indoor Nationals

IRVINGTON, NJ — Winning a national championship in track and field is truly special.

The Irvington High School boys shuttle hurdle team experienced such a thrill.

The team came in first place at the Nike Indoor Nationals at The Armory Track Center in New York City.

The quartet of senior Joiner Ilys, sophomore twins Dashawn Page and Jaquan Page, and sophomore Oneil Henderson ran 30.83 seconds in a field of 18 schools. Ilys split 8.10, Dashawn Page split 7.36, Henderson split 7.82 and Jaquan Page split 7.53.

IHS hurdles coach Eddie Greene was ecstatic for the quartet.

“Winning this national title is so real. To come in with this young hurdle squad and accomplish such a major achievement is a testament to their hard work and the unwavering commitment from the athletes and entire coaching staff here at Irvington High School.”

Greene noted that the team’s time is the fastest in the country this season. Coincidentally, the title came exactly 20 years after Irvington won a national championship in the shuttle hurdle relay, according to Greene.

Meanwhile, IHS senior Sharifa Trocard powered Team New Jersey to an historic fourth-place finish at Nike Indoor Nationals.

Trocard delivered another outstanding performance on the national stage, running a blazing 2:14 split to help Team New Jersey earn fourth place in the girls inaugural distance medley relay All-Star Championship.

Chosen to represent New Jersey against the best athletes from across the country, Trocard joined three fellow All-Americans in a fierce battle of state pride and elite competition. In the very first year this event was introduced at the nationals, Team New Jersey rose to the challenge and proved they belonged among the nation’s best.

Trocard’s strength, composure and championship mindset once again showed why she continues to be one of New Jersey’s top middle-distance athletes, said Greene.

“What an exceptional weekend for our track and field program!” said IHS head track and field coach Dwayne Cox. “We opened with four All-Americans and captured the national championship in the shuttle hurdle relay – an outstanding accomplishment that reflects the outstanding coaching of coach Green and the team’s relentless commitment.

“As the weekend wrapped up, we reached another peak: our exceptional athlete Sharifa Trocard earned All-American status, adding to our growing list of honors. This success belongs to everyone who made it possible: our dedicated coaching staff who guided athletes to peak performance, our athletic director – Troy Bowers – for unwavering support and vision, our athletes who trained with heart and determination, and our families who championed this shared mission every step of the way.

“Together, we’ve created something truly special – a season defined by excellence, teamwork and pride in what we’ve accomplished.”

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

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