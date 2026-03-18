Photo Gallery: Two buildings severely damaged

SOUTH ORANGE — A Saturday afternoon fire did extensive damage to two buildings and three businesses on South Orange Avenue.

No injuries were reported but three businesses – Chris’s Family Diner, Gladys Nail Salon and Ambiance Jewelers – were left unable to open after the fire that burned for about two hours and forced the closing of South Orange Avenue for several hours.

The fire began at 51 E. South Orange Ave. above the diner at around 3:24 p.m with the South Essex Fire Department quickly responding to the call and working alongside mutual aid from other departments including Irvington and Union.

The fire was declared out at 5:15 p.m. and the scene cleared about 7:30 p.m. A cause has not been released by authorities.

The South Orange Rescue Squad was among the organizations responding to the blaze. A total of 12 emergency medical technicians and two cadets were on hand with ambulances standing by. One firefighter suffered a minor injury but declined to be taken to the hospital after being assessed by EMTs at the scene.

Rescue squad members provided rehabilitation services during the fire, monitoring the fire fighters for signs of illness or injury, and distributing cold compresses, pizza, and Gatorade/water. The EMTs were on the scene until 7:02 p.m.

Gladys Pintado, of Gladys Nail Spa, posted a statement on social media thanking everyone who reached out to her about the incident and saying she will reopen as soon as possible.

“I feel for all of us that have worked so hard to create our own little shops, build our dreams, and had to sit by and watch it all literally go up in flames and not be able to do anything about it,” Pintado said.

The more than 10-year-old shop, which is in the building next to the building that housed the diner, was severely damaged by water and debris, she said.

“We don’t know what will happen with our shop as of now due to all the processes that need to happen before we even begin planning any repairs but we are working on a solution,” Pintado said.

Marco Tavara, owner of Ambiance Jewelers, put out a statement thanking firefighters and first responders for responding to the emergency. The business suffered “very bad” damage, he said.

“We are temporarily closed until we figure out what we are going to do, either fix it or rent another place,” Tavara said.

No one from Chris’s Family Diner could be reached for comment.

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