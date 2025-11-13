Stéphane Wrembel has new album out

MAPLEWOOD — Guitarist Stéphane Wrembel, a Maplewood resident best known for his original compositions in the Woody Allen films “Midnight in Paris” and “Vicki Cristina Barcelona,” will release “Django New Orleans II – Hors-Série,” the follow-up to his 2023 album Django New Orleans, on Nov. 14.

“‘Django New Orleans: Hors-Série,’ which means ‘special edition,’ is an album inspired by my friend Francisco Romero’s handpicked challenge,” Wrembel said. “This record is a journey into uncharted territory for me, where I not only play guitar but also sing on two beloved Serge Gainsbourg compositions, embracing our shared Parisian accent and vocal range. The album blends the timeless Django Reinhardt string sound with the infectious, joyful groove of New Orleans.”

Django New Orleans is Wrembel’s nine-piece specialty group comprising some of New York’s most respected jazz musicians; it pays homage to legendary guitarist and composer Django Reinhardt, fusing the rich brass traditions of New Orleans with the fiery spirit of Reinhardt’s Jazz Manouche.

“Django New Orleans II – Hors-Série” was recorded, mixed and mastered by Wrembel’s long-time engineer, Eric Ritter, at The Windmill Agency Studios in Scranton, PA.

The 10-track recording includes fresh renditions of timeless classic songs along with two new, original compositions by Wrembel, who also makes his debut as a vocalist on two tracks adding yet another dimension to the ensemble’s expansive sound.

The musicians on the recording include: Stéphane Wrembel (guitar, musical director), Josh Kaye (guitar), David Langlois (washboard/percussion), Nick Driscoll (clarinet/soprano sax), Joe Boga (trumpet), Steven Duffy (tuba/sousaphone), Adrien Chevalier (violin), Scott Kettner (drums), and Sarah King (vocals).

Kaye, a member of Wrembel’s touring band, is also acclaimed for his skill on the oud, which is a short-necked, pear-shaped, lute-type string instrument. Chevalier ranks among the world’s top jazz violinists, while French-born Langlois has toured internationally performing on a custom washboard of his own design.

Driscoll, director of the Wilkes University Jazz Orchestra, is a highly sought-after session player. Boga, a Juilliard graduate, has performed with leading orchestras and jazz ensembles. Duffy, who has toured with Lauryn Hill, is currently performing with Jon Batiste.

Kettner—a master percussionist, producer, and bandleader—is the creative force behind Nation Beat. Rounding out the lineup is vocalist Sarah King, whose expressive style and versatility bring an engaging charm to the group’s sound.

Django New Orleans celebrated the release of “Django New Orleans II – Hors-Série” with eight performances at Dizzy’s Club in New York City from Oct. 30 through Nov. 2. Wrembel will tour in the U.S. in the fall in trio formation before embarking on a tour in Asia in January of 2026.

“The shows at Dizzy’s Club promise not just great music, but a full-on New Orleans-style celebration,” Wrembel said. “Expect the best of both worlds: the driving strings of Django with the party spirit of New Orleans, making every show a unique blend of festive energy and musical magic.”

