West Orange lineman Julius Hammer provides boost for MKA football team this season

WEST ORANGE/MONTCLAIR, NJ — West Orange resident Julius Hammer has been one of the linemen adding depth for the Montclair Kimberley Academy football team this fall. Hammer, a freshman, came off a strong summer for the Cougars, capped by helping to lead the MKA Cougars to the championship of the Verona Big Man Challenge, as the offensive and defensive linemen won the top prize.

“Julius is a great kid and hard worker who has a bright future with our program,” said veteran MKA head coach Anthony Rea, another West Orange resident. “We’re fortunate to have a number of linemen who are always striving to improve and put in the necessary time in the weight room to get stronger.”

MKA finished with a 2-7 record after losing to Fieldston, N.Y., 17-13 in the Metropolitan Independent Football League “Bowl Game” home playoff semifinals on Saturday, Nov. 1.

