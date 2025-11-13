Glen Ridge sisters lead Montclair Kimberley Academy field hockey

GLEN RIDGE/MONTCLAIR, NJ — The continued success of the Montclair Kimberley Academy field hockey team, which includes capturing four straight state prep tournament championships and reaching the Essex County Tournament final this season, can be directly attributed to the Cougars’ strong senior class, which is headed by Glen Ridge resident Addie Goldstein, a four-year starter and University of California—Davis Division I college commit.

Also boosting the fortunes of the MKA stickers was Addie’s sister, sophomore Aubrey Goldstein, who is one of top underclassmen to watch over the next couple of years for veteran head coach Injoo Han’s talent-laden Cougars squad.

MKA was seeking its fifth straight state prep B-Division tournament championship, but lost at top-seeded Pennington 2-1 in the final on Monday, Nov. 3.

The Cougars bounced back by winning two games in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Non-Public state tournament.

In the first round, second-seeded MKA defeated No. 15 seed Pope John 6-0 on Tuesday, Nov. 4. Addie Goldstein had one assist in the victory.

Addie had a goal and two assists to lead MKA to a 3-0 win over Mount St. Dominic in the quarterfinals on Thursday, Nov. 6.

MKA then lost to No. 3 seed Pingry 3-1 in the semifinals on Monday, Nov. 10, at home to end the season at 15-9.

Boosting the program’s fortunes the past four seasons has been Addie, who was second on the team in scoring with 12 goals, to go along with 16 assists for 40 points. For her superb varsity career, the veteran forward had 58 goals and 39 assists, including a single-season best 24 goals as a sophomore in 2023.

“Addie has been a phenomenal player for us and has been a spark on the field since day 1,” said Han, who is also an assistant athletic director at MKA. “Her natural athleticism, speed and grit cannot be taught. During her freshman season, it was her speed that we noticed first. And with increased training through the off-season and more focus on field hockey, the jump she made from freshman to sophomore year was incredible and she hasn’t looked back since! We will certainly miss her dynamic play on the field and her commitment to the sport and program over the last four years, but it’s great to know that she will continue to thrive as a student-athlete at the next level.

“I am so proud of her!”

Addie is part of a superb senior class, which has helped MKA remain a fixture in the Final 4 of the ECT, along with being a constant threat to win a prep tourney crown, and also compete at a high level in the NJSIAA state tourney where the Montclair private school is usually a Non-Public, North sectional semifinalist or runner-up, usually to state titan Oak Knoll.

“We have 10 seniors on the team this year, which is almost half our roster,” said Han. “With their graduation, there will certainly be holes to fill. With four-year varsity starters in our quad captains Addie, the Murphy twins – Shea and Maggie – along with Julia Flocco all graduating, it will definitely be a transition for us in terms of our underclassmen needing to step up next year.”

One of those underclassmen to watch moving forward is Addie’s younger sister, Aubrey, who continues to raise her game, while gaining more experience each season.

“Aubrey has made a positive impact on the varsity team this season,” said Han. “Her relentless work ethic is unmatched, and although her style of play and position is different than Addie’s, it’s just as much noticed and valuable to our success.

“Playing at left midfield this season, Aubrey is at one of the harder positions, while going up against our opponent’s strong side players. She plays the length of the field on both sides with the composure and skill of a veteran player.”

While Aubrey continues on at MKA, Addie will be heading to the West coast to study and play women’s D1 field hockey at Cal–Davis, which is a member of the America East Conference and plays a first-rate national schedule that includes games against the likes of Michigan and Indiana, in addition to West coast schools, such as Stanford and the main campus of the University of California in Berkeley.

The Cal–Davis Aggies, who entered recent action with a 6-10 record, are guided by fourth-year head coach Austin Pile and have an international roster that includes players from the Netherlands, The Hague and Wales, in addition to a number of states represented, including North Carolina, Kentucky, Maryland and now New Jersey, as well as their home state of California.

“Anytime you have a college athlete from your program, it’s big,” said Han. “We’re excited to know that she will be moving on to Cal–Davis, where she will receive a great education while continuing in the sport of field hockey at a high level.”

Photos Courtesy of Steve Tober and Rick Osterberg

