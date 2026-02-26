Lily Herrigel sparks Montclair Kimberley Academy girls basketball team

GLEN RIDGE/MONTCLAIR, NJ — Sophomore guard Lily Herrigel, of Glen Ridge, bounced back from a pre-season injury to join the Montclair Kimberley Academy rotation in the New Year and has reemerged as one of the key, young performers for the Cougars girls basketball squad.

“Lily has continued to work hard and keeps improving in all facets of her game,” said MKA coach Izzy Mendez. “It has been great to have her back for the stretch run of the season!”

Herrigel started as a freshman last winter for MKA when it finished 12-11 overall and 6-4 in the Super Essex Conference–Independence Division.

Herrigel had three points and a team-high four assists to lead the Cougars to a 54-50 overtime win over visiting crosstown rival Montclair on Feb. 21 in a Super Essex Conference crossover game. MKA won their fourth straight game to improve to a 15-8 overall record. The Cougars are 6-3 in the SEC–Independence Division.

Eighth-seeded MKA hosts ninth-seeded Oak Knoll in New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association Non-Public, North A first-round action on Feb. 26, with the winner advancing to face top-seeded Morris Catholic in the sectional quarterfinals on March 2, in Denville.

Photo Courtesy of Jon Lopez

About the Author Steve Tober

