Legendary soccer goalkeeper Tim Howard and Montclair Cobras Football President Will Young to be honored at 2026 Mercier Sportsmen Dinner

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Highlawn in West Orange is the setting for the 2026 Mercier Sportsmen Dinner and there will be memories galore for past area residents who have been honored, such as last year’s Larkin Award recipient, Marty Berman, a former Columbia High School standout and longtime soccer coach at Seton Hall Prep.

Tom Verducci, the Fox Baseball analyst from Glen Ridge, was honored in 2018, while SHP baseball coach Mike Sheppard, Jr. (2008), Kelly Tripucka of Bloomfield (1994) and his coach, George Cella (1975), are among other past honorees.

SHP basketball coach Frank “Finn” Tracey (1987), longtime college basketball TV analyst and former Seton Hall University coach Bill Raftery (1985), Msgr. Michael E Kelly of SHP (1982) and legendary Glen Ridge football coach Bill Horey (1981) are others who have been feted for their achievements in sports.

The 2026 Mercier Sportsmen honorees have etched impressive careers in their chosen professions and in venues frequently thousands of miles apart. However, there was a period of time in the 1990s when the renowned world-class soccer goalkeeper, Tim Howard, was a talented, but still fledgling, young freshman at Montclair Kimberley Academy, and Montclair Deputy Police Chief and Cobras Football President Wil Young, was less than a mile away as he was about to embark in the early stages of his own sports-related career.

Now, more than three decades later, the unique and talented men will be on the same dais for the 53rd Mercier Sportsmen Father–Son Beefsteak Dinner set for Monday evening, March 9, at The Highlawn.

Cocktails are at 6 p.m. with dinner to follow at 7 p.m.

Howard will receive the Mercier’s Peter A Carlesimo Sportsman of the Year Award, while Young will be presented the Rev. Msgr. Edward J. Larkin Award of Distinction.

The Mercier Sportsmen have honored some of the biggest names in sports for more than half a century, including baseball luminaries, such as longtime Montclair residents Yogi Berra and Larry Doby, and legendary names in football, including the Giants’ Harry Carson and Michael Strahan.

The recognition of Howard, one of the more popular and successful goalkeepers in soccer history, will come as excitement continues to build for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, set for June 11 through July 19, with 104 different matches contested throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico, including several at nearby MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.

“I am looking forward to coming back to New Jersey where I grew up and have so many great memories,” said Howard, a native of North Brunswick, who accumulated the most “caps” (appearances for a senior national team in official international matches) and wins by any goalkeeper in US soccer history, while also playing on three US World Cup teams. “It will be a great honor to be included as part of such a special and longstanding sports dinner.”

Howard, who turns 47 on March 6, was an up-and-coming 14-year-old freshman goalkeeper when he made his first high school start for Montclair Kimberley Academy vs. Belleville in a September 1993 telecast on Suburban Cable TV-3, and with the future (2019) Mercier Sportsman of the Year, Matt Loughlin, doing play-by-play.

A tremendous all-around athlete, Howard would spend just one year at MKA, where he starred in both soccer and basketball for the Cougars, before transferring back home to attend North Brunswick High School.

In another career that jet-started in the 1990s, Young began his association with the Montclair Cobras as he was also joining the Montclair Police Department.

“It is very special to be mentioned in the company of some of the biggest names in sports, who also have a strong connection to New Jersey,” said Young. “It is a tremendous honor, which I certainly didn’t expect; and I very much look forward to what should be a tremendous evening at a dinner with more than a half century of great history, while also being recognized alongside an all-time great in Tim Howard.”

Howard set a FIFA World Cup record with 16 saves in a 2014 match vs. a strong Belgium side, while the U.S. reached the Round of 16 for the second time in four years with the New Jersey native starring in goal.

Despite a 2-1 loss while facing intense pressure from Belgium, Howard was named “Man of the Match” for his outstanding performance, and was also accorded the nickname, “The Secretary of Defense,” which became a longstanding moniker of honor for the world-renowned goalkeeper.

While on the international pro soccer scene, he played 13 seasons in the English Premier League, including three with the famed Manchester United, followed by a decade with Everton.

During that time, among his many accomplishments were winning a Football Association (FA) Cup title and also being named as the Premier League Goalkeeper of the Year.

Howard also has a deep history with Major League Soccer (MLS) as he started his pro career with the New York Metrostars and later returned to the MLS in 2016 with the Colorado Rapids, before he retired at the end of 2019 season.

He was diagnosed with Tourette Syndrome at a young age and has been a role model off the field as well, including with philanthropic work through his own foundation.

He published an autobiography, “The Keeper: A Life Of Saving Goals and Achieving Them,” which chronicled his career and life with Tourette Syndrome and OCD.

Howard is currently a full-time analyst for NBC Sports and their English Premier League broadcasts. He also hosts the country’s top soccer podcast, ‘Unfiltered Soccer,’ and is part of the ownership group for the Houston Dynamo and Houston Dash.

In 2024, he was inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame.

Montclair’s Young has been coaching and organizing teams in the Montclair Cobras junior football organization for the past 32 years, coinciding with his start as an officer with the Montclair Police, and he has worked his way up through the department to his current post as a deputy chief.

He learned a great deal about guiding a youth football organization, while working alongside one of his mentors, the late Howard Finney, who was the founder and longtime president of the Cobras.

Finney also had Mercier Sportsmen dinner history as he was a 1977 Mercer honoree.

Young became the Cobras’ president in 2016 and has helped maintain the excellence of the longtime North Jersey youth football organization.

If Young’s life is not busy enough, he has also spent a considerable amount of time through the years chronicling Montclair High football games with his outstanding sports photography.

There will be an opportunity for dinner attendees at The Highlawn on March 9 to enjoy honoring a world-class athlete and popular spokesman for the sport we know as soccer, and also a chance to take special note of a local youth sports and law enforcement icon.

Tickets for the 2026 Mercier Sportsmen Dinner are $100 and reserved tables of 10 will get preferred seating.

Beer and wine are included, in addition to dinner, during the festive evening of friendship and hearing from the honorees and others, including longtime Mercier Sportsmen master of ceremonies, Tim Reilly.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available for the dinner, which serves as a fundraiser for several local charities.

For reservations or donations and for Zelle payments, email: mercierbeefstead@gmail.com

or credit cards or further information call John Jerbasi at 973-610-9011.

For check payment, make the checks payable to: Friends of Mercier Sportsmen, Inc., and mail to: John Jerbasi, 65 Hornbeck Rd., Denville, N.J. 07834-2828

Mercier Club’s Carlesimo Sportsman of the Year & Msgr. Larkin Awards:

2025: Bruce Beck, NBC-4 NY Sports Anchor

Larkin Award: Marty Berman

2024: Jim Spanarkel, Duke star & college basketball TV analyst

Larkin Award: Ron Anello

2023: John Sciambi, ESPN play by play man

Larkin Award: Mark Corino

2022: Lenny Coleman- MLB’s National League President

Larkin Award: Steve Tober

2019: Matt Loughlin- NJ Devils play by play voice

Larkin Award: Rich Hansen

2018: Tom Verducci- Sports Illustrated & FOX Baseball

Larkin Award: Dave Giarrusso

2017: Zack DeOssie- NY Giants long snapper

Larkin Award: Tom Fleming

2015: John Farrell- manager, Boston Red Sox

Larkin Award: Ted Fiore

2014: Eric LeGrand- inspirational Rutgers lineman- founder LeGrand Foundation

Larkin Award: Peter von Hoffmann

2013: Joe Quinlan- St. Peter’s University director of athletics

Larkin Award: Niall Handley

2012: Harry Carson- NY Giants Hall of Fame linebacker

Larkin Award: Rich SanFillipo

2011: Jerry Walker- Seton Hall Univ. Hall of Fame, St. Anthony great

Larkin Award: Michael Sammon

2010: Graig Nettles- NY Yankees third baseman

Larkin Award: Rick Giancola

2009: Bart Oates- NY Giants Pro Bowl center

Larkin Award: Ed Lebida

2008: Jerry Izenberg- Star-Ledger columnist

Larkin Award: Mike Sheppard, Jr.

2007: Anthony Fasano- Notre Dame and NFL tight end

Larkin Award: Major Jennings

2006: Fred Dwyer- Manhattan College track coach

Larkin Award: Pat Dyer

2005: Fred Hill- baseball coach Rutgers

Larkin Award: Fr. Edwin Leahy, OSB

2004: Jack Powers- executive director of NIT

Larkin Award: Chris Johnson

2003: Carl Banks- NY Giants linebacker

Larkin Award: Lou Racioppe

2001: Michael Strahan- NY Giants defensive lineman

2000: Rick Cerone- NY Yankees catcher

Larkin Award: Hugh Moriarty

1999: Terry Shea- Rutgers football coach

Larkin Award: John Finnegan

1998: Larry Doby- Cleveland Indians baseball Hall of Famer

Larkin Award: Bob Farrell

1997: Willis Reed- NY Knicks and VP NJ Nets

1996: John MacLean- NJ Devils Stanley Cup champion player

Larkin Award- Ollie Gelston

1995: Phil Rizzuto- NY Yankees Hall of Famer

1994: Kelly Tripucka- NBA Detroit Pistons, Notre Dame Bloomfield HS

1993: Ottis Anderson- NY Giants running back, Super Bowl MVP

1992: Bob Hurley- St. Anthony Hall of Fame coach

1991: George Young- NY Giants general manager

1990: P.J. Carlesimo- Seton Hall University and NBA coach

1989: Bruce Parker- Montclair High School Hall of Fame coach

1988: Russ Helwig- Essex Fells CC golf pro & NJ state champ

1987: Frank ‘Finn’ Tracey- Seton Hall Prep basketball coach

1986: Frank Tripucka- Denver Broncos, Notre Dame & Bloomfield QB

1985: Bill Raftery- Seton Hall University basketball coach, CBS analyst

1984: John McMullen- owner NJ Devils

1983: Aubrey Lewis- Notre Dame & Montclair football & track great

1982: Msgr. Michael E. Kelly- Seton Hall Prep athletic director

1981: William Horey- Glen Ridge football coach

1980: Gil Gibbs- Montclair High lacrosse and basketball coach

1979: Joe Garvey- Essex Cath. & West Essex basketball coach, IC sports

1978: Butch Fortunato- Montclair High football coach and AD

1977: Howard Finney- Montclair Cobras youth football

1976: Bill Dioguardi- Montclair State athletic director

1975: George Cella- Bloomfield High basketball coach

1974: Peter Carlesimo- NIT chief executive, Fordham AD

1973: Rev. Francis Burla- Immaculate Conception athletic moderator

1972: Angelo Bertelli- Notre Dame Heisman Trophy winner

1971: Yogi Berra- NY Yankees Hall of Fame catcher

1970: Clary Anderson- Montclair High football and baseball coach

