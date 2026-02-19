Glen Ridge HS boys basketball team has good Essex County Invitational runun

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys basketball team enjoyed a good run in the Essex County Invitational Tournament.

The 17th-seeded Ridgers lost to No. 20 seed West Orange 58-48 in the semifinals on Feb. 14 at GRHS.

Senior Jacob Javier had 11 points, 11 rebounds and five assists; senior Luke Renoff had nine points on three three-pointers and four rebounds; senior Liam Cooney had nine points and four rebounds; senior Liam Feder scored eight points, grabbed 12 rebounds and dished out three assists; junior Jayraj Pasricha had six points with a three-pointer; and senior Matthew McCormack added two points for the Ridgers.

Junior Ryan Law, the Ridgers’ leading scorer, who scored his 1,000th career point earlier this season, did not play due to an injury.

The Ridgers moved to 15-9 with their third straight loss. West Orange improved to 14-10 and will visit No. 11 seed Columbia in the final on Feb. 21.

After losing to No. 16 seed Newark West Side 67-57 in the preliminary round of the Essex County Tournament on Jan. 29, the Ridgers were moved to the Essex County Invitational Tournament, defeating No. 32 seed Newark Global Studies 46-42 on Feb. 2 at GRHS and No. 24 seed Weequahic 68-44 in the quarterfinals on Feb. 5 at GRHS.

GRHS defeated West Orange in both Super Essex Conference–Independence Division meetings this season, 59-58 in overtime on Jan. 6 at West Orange and 40-38 on Feb. 3 at GRHS.

In earlier action, Law scored 25 points with 12 rebounds and six steals, and Feder had 14 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Ridgers to a 50-31 win over Bard on Feb. 9 in Newark in a Super Essex Conference crossover game. Javier had six points, six assists and three rebounds for the Ridgers.

Law had 19 points and 12 rebounds in the 58-53 loss at North Star Academy in Newark on Feb. 10 in an SEC–Independence Division game. Feder had 11 points and 11 rebounds, Pasricha had eight points; and McCormack, Cooney and Javier each had five points. The loss ended the Ridgers’ five-game winning streak.

Feder had 12 points, Cooney had 10, Javier netted eight, and Renoff and Law each contributed six in the 70-50 home loss to West Essex on Feb. 12 in a divisional game.

The Ridgers will gear up for the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 state tournament that begins Feb. 25.

Photos Courtesy of Chris Troyano

Glen Ridge vs. West Orange, Feb. 14

