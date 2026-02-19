February 19, 2026

Bloomfield HS girls basketball team has good run in the Essex County Invitational Jasmine Caylor. Bloomfield vs. North Star, Feb. 12, North Star won 41-31.

Bloomfield HS girls basketball team has good run in the Essex County Invitational

February 18, 2026 2
Glen Ridge HS girls basketball team wins three straight games G-HOOPS-GRvUniv1

Glen Ridge HS girls basketball team wins three straight games

February 18, 2026 3
CHS fencing teams advance to sectional semifinals LOGO-CHS Columbia

CHS fencing teams advance to sectional semifinals

February 18, 2026 4
Bloomfield HS boys hoops enjoys winning streak AJ Cruz. Bloomfield defeats Newark Central 74-45, Feb. 10.

Bloomfield HS boys hoops enjoys winning streak

February 18, 2026 5

LOCAL SPORTS

Glen Ridge HS boys basketball team has good Essex County Invitational runun B-HOOPS-GRvWO Javier 1

Glen Ridge HS boys basketball team has good Essex County Invitational runun

February 18, 2026 1
Legendary soccer goalkeeper Tim Howard and Montclair Cobras Football President Will Young to be honored at 2026 Mercier Sportsmen Dinner SPORTS-Mercier promo1 2

Legendary soccer goalkeeper Tim Howard and Montclair Cobras Football President Will Young to be honored at 2026 Mercier Sportsmen Dinner

February 19, 2026 1
Bloomfield HS girls basketball team has good run in the Essex County Invitational Jasmine Caylor. Bloomfield vs. North Star, Feb. 12, North Star won 41-31. 3

Bloomfield HS girls basketball team has good run in the Essex County Invitational

February 18, 2026 2
Glen Ridge HS girls basketball team wins three straight games G-HOOPS-GRvUniv1 4

Glen Ridge HS girls basketball team wins three straight games

February 18, 2026 3

