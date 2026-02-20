Foley Flag Football to hold tryouts

BLOOMFIELD, NJ J— The William Foley Football League will hold tryouts on March 11 for its Spring Flag Football season for grades 3-8.

The tryouts will take place at Foley Field at 5:30 p.m. The tryouts are for the boys travel 7-on-7 teams and girls travel teams. A fee is charged.

New players must purchase custom game jerseys. A registration fee is charged. Payment is due after you have made the team. Games are played on Saturdays or Sundays, starting in mid-April.

There are no tryouts for the boys flag teams and girls flag teams. Their games are played on Friday nights. Register at www.bloomfieldjrbengals.com.

