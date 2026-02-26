Seton Hall Prep basketball team wins 21st Essex County Tournament title

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep basketball team hit a blistering 11 for 17 from 3-point range and the Pirates played a superb team defense against a bigger St. Benedict’s team, defeating the Gray Bees 68-63 for their 21st Essex County Tournament title and 17th over the last 30 years at West Orange High School’s Tarnoff Gymnasium on Feb. 21.

The Pirates also won their second straight ECT title and their fourth ECT title in the last five years.

Sophomore Infinite Sincere-Amen Ra scored a team-high 22 points, while junior Anthony Gonzalez scored 18 points with seven rebounds and six assists; junior Avery George scored 14 points; senior Alex Ante scored seven points with seven rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks; and senior Daniel Beazer, of West Orange, scored five points with three rebounds and three assists for the Pirates.

Following the game, Sincere-Amen Ra said, “This victory was extra special for us, being that it was the county final. We have a great group of guys on this team. We enjoy practice together and take our work seriously, including getting in a lot of extra work, including with our shooting, which definitely paid off today.”

Gonzalez, who has become one of the top playmakers this season with his unselfish style of play, manages to get his points in the flow of the game while he still most enjoys setting up his teammates for their baskets. Gonzalez said, “I enjoy the opportunity to give the ball to my teammates and watch them score. If I can keep getting assists and everyone is working together to help us win, that is the No. 1 priority for me.”

SHP head coach Sterling Gibbs commented about Gonzalez: “Anthony is about winning. He wants to win at all costs, whether it is no points and 10 assists. Whatever is needed to win, Anthony is willing to do it.”

Gibbs added about the team play, “We were patient, but we were aggressive. We were able to take the lane when we got it. We wanted to create two-on-ones, which we were able to do and we were able to kick it out to our shooters, who knocked down some shots and played the way that we needed to.”

The Pirates improved to 18-6 on the season.

In earlier action, the Pirates traveled to Newark to take on Arts High School and defeated the Jaguars 64-49 on Feb. 17. Sincere-Amen Ra scored 15 points with four rebounds and four assists; Gonzalez scored 14 points with seven rebounds, four assists and three steals; and Ante scored 12 points. Beazer scored eight points, pulled down 11 rebounds; dished out five assists, and had three steals; and freshman Bryce McCray also scored eight points.

PIRATE NOTES: Seton Hall Prep is No. 1 in the following Essex County Tournament categories: most games won – 160; most games played – 214; most titles won – 21; best winning percentage – .748, 160-54; most appearances in final – 32; and most consecutive titles – 5 (1996-2000).

Photo Courtesy of PJ Candido/Seton Hall Prep

