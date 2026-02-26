East Orange Campus HS boys basketball team begins quest for sectional title

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School boys basketball team received the No. 5 seed in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament.

The Jaguars will host No. 12 seed Memorial, of West New York, in the first round on Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. The winner will face either No. 4 seed Paterson Eastside or No. 13 seed Fair Lawn in the quarterfinals on Feb. 28.

The top seed is Montclair. Hackensack is the No. 2 seed and Union City is No. 3.

The Jaguars were runners-up in the North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 tournament in each of the past two seasons.

EOCHS defeated visiting Roselle 72-40 on Feb. 17. Senior guard Tyshown Brown had 22 points, senior guard Bashir Lucas had 12, Je’zi Lewis had 11 points, and junior guard James Roberts had eight to lead the Jaguars.

Roberts scored 27 points with nine rebounds to lead the Jaguars to a 65-48 win at West Orange on Feb. 19. Junior guard Elijah Caldwell had 10 points and five rebounds, Lewis had nine points and four rebounds, senior forward Azahn Collins had eight points, Brown added five points, and Lucas added two points and eight rebounds for the Jaguars, who improved to a 14-12 record on the season.

