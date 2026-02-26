East Orange Campus HS girls basketball rolls into the postseason

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School girls basketball team entered the postseason on a roll.

The Jaguars rode a five-game winning streak into the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament.

East Orange Campus, seeded 10th, will visit No. 7 seed Parsippany Hills in the first round on Feb. 26 at 5:30 p.m. The winner will face either No. 2 seed Morristown or No. 15 seed Memorial, of West New York, in the quarterfinals on Feb. 28.

The top seed is West Orange.

The Jaguars improved to 12-7 with their fifth straight win after defeating American History 48-44 at EOCHS on Feb. 13.

Leading the Jaguars this season are senior guard Ariana McKinnon (400 points, 70 steals, 65 rebounds, 45 assists in 19 games this season); senior center Kerla Mahurin (188 points, 233 points, 99 blocks in 19 games); freshman Syreeta Flood (107 points, 49 rebounds, 21 steals in 17 games); and sophomore Mack Destinee (48 points in 13 games).

