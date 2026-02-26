Bloomfield HS girls basketball team gears up for postseason

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School girls basketball team, seeded 14th, was scheduled to visit No. 3 seed Ridgewood in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament on Feb. 24 after press time.

The winner will face either No. 6 seed Fair Lawn or No. 11 seed Passaic County Tech in the quarterfinals on Feb. 26.

The Bengals lost to Lyndhurst 45-30 on Feb. 19 at BHS to move to a 6-18 record on the season.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

