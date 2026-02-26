February 26, 2026

Author's Other Posts

East Orange Campus HS girls basketball rolls into the postseason LOGO-EO-Jaguar-Head

East Orange Campus HS girls basketball rolls into the postseason

February 25, 2026 1
East Orange Campus HS boys basketball team begins quest for sectional title B-HOOPS-EOvOHS 0620

East Orange Campus HS boys basketball team begins quest for sectional title

February 25, 2026 3
Columbia HS boys and girls fencing teams advance to the state sectional finals LOGO-CHS Columbia

Columbia HS boys and girls fencing teams advance to the state sectional finals

February 25, 2026 5
Glen Ridge HS girls basketball team begins sectional title defense G-HOOPS-GR team2

Glen Ridge HS girls basketball team begins sectional title defense

February 25, 2026 10

Related Stories

1 minute read

Foley Flag Football to hold tryouts

Editor February 18, 2026 45
SPORTS-Mercier promo1
9 minutes read

Legendary soccer goalkeeper Tim Howard and Montclair Cobras Football President Wil Young to be honored at 2026 Mercier Sportsmen Dinner

Steve Tober February 20, 2026 64
Jasmine Caylor. Bloomfield vs. North Star, Feb. 12, North Star won 41-31.
1 minute read

Bloomfield HS girls basketball team has good run in the Essex County Invitational

Joe Ragozzino February 18, 2026 35
WRESTLE-BHSvLynd596
1 minute read

Bloomfield HS wrestling coach Smircich gains 150th career win

Joe Ragozzino February 11, 2026 63
1 minute read

Bloomfield HS boys basketball team victorious

Joe Ragozzino February 11, 2026 63
G-HOOPS-BHSvNHS3WEB
2 minutes read

Bloomfield HS girls basketball team advance to Essex Invitational semifinals

Joe Ragozzino February 11, 2026 70

LOCAL SPORTS

Bloomfield HS girls basketball team gears up for postseason Inez Brewster. Bloomfield lost to Lyndhurst 45-30, Feb. 19. 1

Bloomfield HS girls basketball team gears up for postseason

February 25, 2026 1
East Orange Campus HS girls basketball rolls into the postseason LOGO-EO-Jaguar-Head 2

East Orange Campus HS girls basketball rolls into the postseason

February 25, 2026 1
East Orange Campus HS boys basketball team begins quest for sectional title B-HOOPS-EOvOHS 0620 3

East Orange Campus HS boys basketball team begins quest for sectional title

February 25, 2026 3
Lily Herrigel sparks Montclair Kimberley Academy girls basketball team 2025 Winter Athletics Media Day 4

Lily Herrigel sparks Montclair Kimberley Academy girls basketball team

February 25, 2026 6

You may have missed

Inez Brewster. Bloomfield lost to Lyndhurst 45-30, Feb. 19.
1 minute read

Bloomfield HS girls basketball team gears up for postseason

Joe Ragozzino February 25, 2026 1
LOGO-EO-Jaguar-Head
1 minute read

East Orange Campus HS girls basketball rolls into the postseason

Joe Ragozzino February 25, 2026 1
B-HOOPS-EOvOHS 0620
2 minutes read

East Orange Campus HS boys basketball team begins quest for sectional title

Joe Ragozzino February 25, 2026 3
2025 Winter Athletics Media Day
1 minute read

Lily Herrigel sparks Montclair Kimberley Academy girls basketball team

Steve Tober February 25, 2026 6