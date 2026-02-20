West Orange High School grad nominated for Television Academy award

West Orange High School alumnus Thomas Johnson has been nominated for the Television Academy Foundation’s 45th College Television Awards.

The annual awards show recognizes and rewards excellence in student-produced programs from colleges nationwide. Winners in the competition will be announced by television stars at the red carpet awards ceremony on March 28, at the Television Academy in North Hollywood, California, according to a press release from The Television Academy Foundation.

Johnson, along with classmates at Montclair State University, received a nomination in the News category for work as a director, producer and writer on a project titled “FOCUS: Our Mental Health.”

“FOCUS: Our Mental Health” is a 30-minute special from Montclair’s FOCUS team, exploring practical approaches to mental wellness, including music, physical activity and mindful eating, the release said.

The project focused on how Gen Z is tackling mental health wellness on campus. The episode also highlights campus resources for students needing support. It premiered April 23, on Montclair State’s official streaming platform, Hawk Plus.

Johnson is currently a senior at Montclair State University majoring in communication and media studies.

“I wanted to tell this story because I wanted to show a way of learning to cope with mental health and express self-love that’s unique and that has not been discussed frequently,” said Johnson. “I’ve had to overcome my own insecurities and anxiety to find the opportunities that would make me learn how to get better in all facets of the video production process, meet and network with people, and become a more experienced crafter of art.”

The annual College Television Awards are open to undergraduate and graduate students and are regarded as one of the most distinguished and high-profile steppingstones for careers in television and media, the release said.

Emulating the Emmy Awards selection process, College Television Award entries are judged by Television Academy members. Criteria for the awards reflect industry standards of excellence, imagination and innovation. Nominees were selected from over 185 entries from colleges nationwide by Television Academy members, the release said.

Nominees will also participate in two days of professional-development events with media and industry leaders and a special screening of their projects for Television Academy members prior to the awards show.

