WOHS girls basketball team advances to Essex County Tournament final, seeks repeat title

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School girls basketball team is looking to win its second straight Essex County Tournament championship.

The second-seeded Mountaineers will face No. 4 seed University, of Newark, in the ECT final on Feb. 21 at WOHS at 3 p.m.

The Mountaineers advanced after rallying to defeat No. 3 seed Arts, of Newark, 38-33 in the semifinals on Feb. 14 at WOHS.

Junior guard Rhyan Watt scored 15 points with seven rebounds, four steals, one assist and one block; and senior guard London Caldwell had 12 points with five rebounds, two assists and two steals for the Mountaineers, who won their 11th straight game to improve to 22-3 on the season.

Arts led 10-6 at the end of the first quarter and led 18-11 at halftime. The Mountaineers rallied in the second half, outscoring Arts 15-6 in the third quarter and 12-9 in the fourth quarter to win the game.

Senior guard Jordyn Batts had five points and three rebounds; sophomore Taraji Muhammad had four points and three rebounds; senior guard Tyonnah Barnes had two points, three rebounds and three steals; senior forward Lynn Charles pulled down seven rebounds; junior guard Kennedy Curry had four steals; and junior guard Elianna Dennis had one rebound and one assist for WOHS.

The Mountaineers defeated University in both Super Essex Conference–American Divisions meetings this season. WOHS won the first meeting 43-27 at WOHS on Jan. 8 and won the second meeting 45-40 at University on Feb. 5.

University defeated No. 1 seed Caldwell 48-46 in the other ECT semifinal at WOHS on Feb. 14 to improve to 17-7. Caldwell moved to 19-2.

In earlier action, the Mountaineers defeated previously undefeated Caldwell 64-53 at WOHS on Feb. 9 in a SEC–American Division game. Watt had 24 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals; and Caldwell had 16 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals to lead the Mountaineers.

Muhammad had 11 points, three rebounds and three steals; Dennis had 11 points and three rebounds; and Curry pulled down seven rebounds. WOHS avenged a 55-51 loss to Caldwell in the first divisional meeting on Jan. 13 at Caldwell.

The Mountaineers will gear up for the New Jersey State interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament that begins Feb. 24. WOHS is the defending champion.

Photo Courtesy of West Orange High School Sports Media Association

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry