Seton Hall Prep track team finishes second at Prep ‘A’ meet

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep track and field team competed in the NJISAA Prep “A” meet at the Lawrenceville School in Lawrenceville at the Tsai Fieldhouse on Feb. 10.

Seton Hall finished in second place with 61 points.

The following are their top finishers:

55-meter dash: junior Taylor Daniels, first place, 6.55 seconds.

200-meter dash: Daniels, second place, 22.63.

400-meter dash: senior Sean Torres, fifth place, 51.99.

800-meter run: senior Logan Barnett, fourth place, 2 minutes, 02.02 seconds.

3,200-meter run: senior Tommy Basinger, sixth place, 10:13.71.

4×400-meter relay: third place, 3:29.98

High jump; sophomore Matt Pasternak, second place, 6 feet.

