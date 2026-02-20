Seton Hall Prep track team finishes second at Prep ‘A’ meet

February 20, 2026

Author's Other Posts

SHP basketball team vies for Essex County Tournament repeat title B-HOOPS-SHPvPT

SHP basketball team vies for Essex County Tournament repeat title

February 18, 2026 17
Seton Hall Prep hockey team wins divisional title HOCK-SHP3

Seton Hall Prep hockey team wins divisional title

February 11, 2026 55
Seton Hall Prep bowlers go to 16-5, win SEC–Colonial title LOGO-SHP-Pirate

Seton Hall Prep bowlers go to 16-5, win SEC–Colonial title

February 11, 2026 50
Seton Hall Prep wrestling team improves to 13-2 mark LOGO-SHP-Pirate

Seton Hall Prep wrestling team improves to 13-2 mark

February 11, 2026 48

Related Stories

LOGO-WO
2 minutes read

WOHS boys basketball team advances to Essex County Invitational final

Joe Ragozzino February 18, 2026 1
G-HOOPS-WO team
2 minutes read

WOHS girls basketball team advances to Essex County Tournament final, seeks repeat title

Joe Ragozzino February 18, 2026 5
SPORTS-Mercier promo1
9 minutes read

Legendary soccer goalkeeper Tim Howard and Montclair Cobras Football President Wil Young to be honored at 2026 Mercier Sportsmen Dinner

Steve Tober February 20, 2026 19
HOCK-SHP3
2 minutes read

Seton Hall Prep hockey team wins divisional title

Jeff Goldberg February 11, 2026 55
LOGO-WO
2 minutes read

West Orange HS girls indoor track team excels at the sectional

Joe Ragozzino February 11, 2026 61
LOGO-SHP-Pirate
2 minutes read

Seton Hall Prep bowlers go to 16-5, win SEC–Colonial title

Jeff Goldberg February 11, 2026 50

LOCAL SPORTS

Verona/Glen Ridge hockey players earn honors 1

Verona/Glen Ridge hockey players earn honors

February 18, 2026 1
WOHS boys basketball team advances to Essex County Invitational final LOGO-WO 2

WOHS boys basketball team advances to Essex County Invitational final

February 18, 2026 1
WOHS girls basketball team advances to Essex County Tournament final, seeks repeat title G-HOOPS-WO team 3

WOHS girls basketball team advances to Essex County Tournament final, seeks repeat title

February 18, 2026 5
Seton Hall Prep track team finishes second at Prep ‘A’ meet LOGO-SHP-Pirate 4

Seton Hall Prep track team finishes second at Prep ‘A’ meet

February 20, 2026 4

You may have missed

1 minute read

Verona/Glen Ridge hockey players earn honors

Joe Ragozzino February 18, 2026 1
LOGO-WO
2 minutes read

WOHS boys basketball team advances to Essex County Invitational final

Joe Ragozzino February 18, 2026 1
JourneyWatercolor, 16 x 18
2 minutes read

Maplewood windows to celebrate female artists during March

Editor February 18, 2026 2
WO-College TV-C
2 minutes read

West Orange High School grad nominated for Television Academy award

Editor February 20, 2026 7