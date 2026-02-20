East Orange Campus HS boys basketball team seeks postseason success

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School boys basketball team hopes to make another strong run in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament that begins Feb. 24.

The Jaguars, under head coach Gabe Baltimore, finished runner-up in each of the past two seasons in the tournament, losing to Ridgewood in the finals in both seasons.

EOCHS lost to Seton Hall Prep and St. Benedict’s Prep last week in Super Essex Conference–American Division games to move to 12-12 on the season.

The Jaguars lost to Seton Hall Prep 63-57 at SHP in West Orange on Feb. 10.

Junior guard Elijah Caldwell had 24 points, five rebounds, five assists and four steals; senior guard Tayshon Brown had 13 points; and senior guard Bashir Lucas had eight points, three rebounds and two assists for the EOCHS Jaguars.

Junior guard James Roberts had four points and nine rebounds; sophomore guard Je’zi Lewis collected six points and three rebounds; and junior guard William Dyer dished out five assists for EOCHS.

The Jaguars fell to St. Benedict’s Prep 65-61 on Feb. 12 in Newark. Roberts scored 23 points and added five rebounds and five assists. Senior forward Azahn Collins had 14 points and five rebounds; Dyer scored eight points; Caldwell had five points, four steals, three rebounds and three assists; junior guard Stageon King posted five points and two steals; and Lewis had three points and two rebounds. SHP and St. Benedict’s will meet in the Essex County Tournament championship game on Feb. 21 at West Orange High School. SHP, seeded No. 1, defeated fourth-seeded Shabazz 67-43, handing Shabazz its first loss of the season, while No. 2 St. Benedict’s defeated No. 3 seed Arts, of Newark, 56-40, in the ECT semifinals. Both semifinal games were on Feb. 14 at West Orange High School.

