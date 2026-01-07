Bloomfield Township has reorganization meeting

Incumbent Mayor Jen Mundell was sworn-in Monday evening, Jan. 5, bringing along, from her Election Day ticket sweep, four councilwomen.

The other women were Rosalee Gonzalez, representing the First Ward, and at-large winners Jill Fischman, Tracy Toler-Phillips and incumbent Monica Charris Tabares. All will serve for three years. The emcee was Councilwoman Sarah Cruz.

Perhaps owing to the fact that it was an all-female swearing-in, the council chamber, where the activity took place, seemed especially festive. In any event, most of the chairs were reserved for the winners, their families and Essex County dignitaries. Standing along every wall, shoulder-to-shoulder, were more spectators. Many were police and fire department personnel.

The Bloomfield Police Department Honor Guard quieted the room immediately when they filed in. The pledge of allegiance and national anthem followed.

The Rev. Susan Dorward, from the Brookdale Reformed Church, substituting for the Rev. Ruth Boling, of the Bloomfield Presbyterian Church on the Green, gave the blessing. She said the evening was a time of celebration and reflection, a time for asking God for guidance.

When asked to give the blessing, she said Proverb 3-16 came to mind. This proverb depicts wisdom as a woman.

“We ask for your wisdom for each of these women,” she prayed. “Empower them to govern justly and with steadfast dedication. May their lives be an inspiration to others.”

Dale Caldwell, the lieutenant governor-elect, said that government service is a privilege, but no matter what you do, some people will not like it.

Cruz read the names of the dignitaries which included Essex County Executive Joe DiVincenzo and Essex County Democratic Chairman LeRoy Jones. The municipal clerk, Louise Palagano, certified the winners, then came the oaths of office.

Ted Gamble, who served as temporary Bloomfield mayor, swore-in Toler-Phillips, expressing his happiness at seeing her rise, from concerned citizen, to councilwoman. Essex County Commissioner Carlos Pomares did the honors for Gonzalez, saying he was especially proud being her godfather.

Assemblyman Michael Venezia (34th District-D) swore-in Fischman and Tabares.

DiVincenzo spoke briefly, saying the township was on the move, but everyone had to work as a team. Jones said he was thinking of what Dorward had said about service.

“We have our battles,” he said, “but when you stand up here and look out, you see your responsibilities. It’s all about service to people.”

Mundell prefaced her speech with humor saying she was grateful she “did not have to run for this seat again.” She had run for mayor twice before, once in council-only vote won by Gamble, and again in a general election only to complete the remaining year of Venezia’s three-year term after he was elected to the assembly.

She thanked the residents for their trust, saying it was something she did not take lightly, and that she was proud of what had been achieved over the past year.

“It has been a year of laying a modern, stable, and fiscally responsible foundation for Bloomfield’s future,” she said. “Together, we adopted a new award-winning Master Plan that reflects the values of our residents and will serve as a roadmap for our future, one that balances sustainable growth while preserving open space and history, and drives economic development and opportunity in a positive direction.”

She cited miles of improved roadway and lead water service line replacements; the realization of talked-about projects, such as the children’s library renovation and the razing of public works building; communications for native-language speakers; tracking and accountability of service calls and the appointment of over 100 residents to boards and committees.

She promised more progress and thanked the people who do most of the work: township employees under the direction of acting township administrator Anthony Dezenzo.

But Bloomfield does not stand alone, she said, and over the past year, county, state and federal funds have improved the township.

Addressing her council colleagues, she said their focus “must remain squarely on the senior citizen who needs services in their home, the mother who needs a paved road while driving her kid to school, the father who wants a safe and clean playground for his children and the small business owner looking to thrive. So as we begin this new term, let our North Star remain simple, community first.”

The Rev. Stephen Webb, of the New Life Christian Church gave the blessing to end the evening, asking God to help the mayor and council to govern with integrity.

“We pray for unity in our community,” he said. “Let fairness shape our policy.”

