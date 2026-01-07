Columbia HS girls hoops victorious, as Myla Defreitas sets program’s all-time three-point record

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Gabriella Ervin scored 29 points and fellow junior Myla Defreitas scored 16 to lead the Columbia High School girls basketball team to a 66-60 home win over Hasbrouck Heights on Jan. 3.

Defreitas also hit four three-pointers to become the program’s all-time leader in three-pointers with 87.

Junior JoJo Yarde had 11 points, senior Chioma Okafor had eight points and sophomore Melia Anstatt added two points for the Cougars, who improved to 5-2 on the season.

In their previous game, the Cougars defeated Oak Knoll, of Summit, 50-31 in the consolation of the Crusader Classic, hosted by Bound Brook, on Dec. 29. Yarde had a big game with 30 points, 20 rebounds, six steals and three blocks to lead the Cougars. Okafor had 11 points, 10 rebounds, three blocks and two steals; Ervin had four points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals; sophomore Lanyah Campbell had three points, two steals, one rebound and one assist; sophomore Kama Westhelle had two points and two rebounds; Defreitas collected three assists and two rebounds; senior Annabell Nelson added three rebounds, one assist and one steal; and senior Anabel MacGuire and junior Isabella Cataquet each had one rebound.

CHS lost to Bound Brook 49-46 in the first game of the tournament on Dec. 27.

The Cougars were scheduled to host Newark Academy on Jan. 6 after press time. They will visit Elizabeth on Jan. 8 at 4:30 p.m., host Bloomfield on Jan. 10 at 1 p.m. and visit Montclair on Jan. 13 at 5:30 p.m.

Photo Courtesy of @columbiagbball

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry