Church holds bones of saints, a piece of the cross

January 7, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Photo Gallery: Children tell the story of Christmas at St. George’s in Maplewood MAP-Christmas Pageant2-C

Photo Gallery: Children tell the story of Christmas at St. George’s in Maplewood

December 30, 2025 0 84
Photo Gallery: Live nativity celebrates Christmas at Morrow Methodist in Maplewood MAP-Live Nativity28-C

Photo Gallery: Live nativity celebrates Christmas at Morrow Methodist in Maplewood

December 30, 2025 0 83
Swing Town hosts holiday concert in Maplewood MAP-Swingtown13-C

Swing Town hosts holiday concert in Maplewood

December 23, 2025 0 109
OPD has annual toy giveaway EO-Orange Giveaway20

OPD has annual toy giveaway

December 23, 2025 0 92

Related Stories

BLM-Bloomfield Reorg-C
4 minutes read

Bloomfield Township has reorganization meeting

Daniel Jackovino January 7, 2026 0 4
BLM-Changemaker-C
2 minutes read

BHS teacher receives award from the New York Jets

Editor December 30, 2025 0 37
WO-Cassidy Dedicate1
6 minutes read

Top stories of 2025 in West Orange

Editor December 30, 2025 0 237
MAP-Bill Signing19-C
6 minutes read

The top stories from Maplewood and South Orange in 2025

Editor December 30, 2025 0 75
IRV-Happy Gilmore1-C
6 minutes read

Top 2025 stories from Irvington

Editor December 30, 2025 0 62
MAP-Christmas Pageant2-C
1 minute read

Photo Gallery: Children tell the story of Christmas at St. George’s in Maplewood

Joe Ungaro December 30, 2025 0 84

LOCAL SPORTS

Columbia HS girls hoops victorious, as Myla Defreitas sets program’s all-time three-point record G-HOOPS-CHS Defeitas 1

Columbia HS girls hoops victorious, as Myla Defreitas sets program’s all-time three-point record

January 7, 2026 0 9
BHS teacher receives award from the New York Jets BLM-Changemaker-C 2

BHS teacher receives award from the New York Jets

December 30, 2025 0 37
Bloomfield HS quarterback receives leadership award FOOT-BHSvCentral3 3

Bloomfield HS quarterback receives leadership award

December 30, 2025 0 55
Seton Hall Prep basketball team impresses at Miami Holiday Invitational LOGO-SHP-Pirate 4

Seton Hall Prep basketball team impresses at Miami Holiday Invitational

December 30, 2025 0 50

You may have missed

EC-Relics10-C
7 minutes read

Church holds bones of saints, a piece of the cross

Joe Ungaro January 7, 2026 0 1
BLM-Bloomfield Reorg-C
4 minutes read

Bloomfield Township has reorganization meeting

Daniel Jackovino January 7, 2026 0 4
G-HOOPS-CHS Defeitas
2 minutes read

Columbia HS girls hoops victorious, as Myla Defreitas sets program’s all-time three-point record

Joe Ragozzino January 7, 2026 0 9
OBIT-PHOTO-William-C.-Bretz-285x370.webp
2 minutes read

William Conrad Bretz, Sr.

Obituaries Editor January 5, 2026 0 17