Community turns out for Juneteenth celebration at Durand-Hedden

The rain didn’t stop members of the Maplewood community from honoring Juneteenth.

In fact, at Durand-Hedden House & Garden, Juneteenth was celebrated long before it was recognized as a national holiday. Observing since 2019, this was their sixth Juneteenth program.

“I’m delighted how many community members came to support,” said Gail Safian, president of the Durand-Hedden House. “It’s an important day.”

The program was made in partnership with SOMA Community Coalition on Race.

“It’s been a great partnership,” SOMA Community Coalition on Race Executive Director Nancy Ganier, said. “It’s part of our history, equity, and inclusion in South Orange and Maplewood.”

Mayor Nancy Adams spoke at the event about how it is important to celebrate the freedom of Black America.

“You are hearty souls,” Adams said. |I’m so glad you braved the weather. We’re Maplewood. Our inclusivity is our strength. Celebrating and honoring Juneteenth is so important to us. We love the diversity of our community. Our community is welcoming for many reasons. I thank you for celebrating Juneteenth. Enjoy yourselves.”

The gospel choir of the First Baptist Church of South Orange performed. Eric Shorter and Heru Stewart read poetry. Lady Trish Scipio of the NAACP of the Oranges and Maplewood was a keynote speaker. There was African line dancing and Kamate drummers.

Joan Cobbs of South Orange was an attendee dressed beautifully in African garments. She said she was there to “observe all of the activities of Juneteenth about African heritage.”

Historical reenactor Daniel Carlton performed as Thomas Smallwood, an underground railroad conductor. And Teretha Jones dressed as Elizabeth Keckley, Mary Todd Lincoln’s confidante.

“I’m out here letting people know about Elizabeth Keckley,” said Jones. “She was close to Mary Todd. She was born a slave.”

Elizabeth Keckley was the author of “Behind the Scenes: Or 30 Years a Slave, and Four Years in the White House.” A 2017 reprint of the 1868 edition is available on Amazon.

For the children, there was face painting, games and arts and crafts such as coffee can drum making and pasta beading.

Exhibits in the house included “Slavery in New Jersey: A Troubled History” and works of local Black artists, curated by Onnie Strother.

The League of Women Voters and South Orange-Maplewood Community Coalition on Race had information tables.

Featured food included Your Ultimate Patty Place (Jamaican patties), Cornbread (Soul Food), Grandma Emma’s (fruit cobblers and lemonade), and Magic Fountain Union Creamery (handcrafted ice cream).

Vendors included N’Ketiah Brakohiapa (African-inspired clothing), Source of Knowledge Bookstore, Top Shelf Plus (Shea natural beauty products), Yvonne Onque Jewelry, and Zakia Bags and Jewelry.

The Durand-Hedden Country Store was also open.

To learn more about the Durand-Hedden House, visit: https://www.durandhedden.org/