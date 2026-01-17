District awarded grant for electric bus fleet and charging station

EAST ORANGE — The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection has announced that the East Orange School District will be awarded a $1.7 million Electric School Bus Grant that will enable the district’s purchase of five electric school buses and three charging stations.

This grant is part of the state’s commitment to fund zero-emission vehicles that will contribute to better protecting the health of school children, bus drivers, and communities. As part of the grant program design, the district confirmed its participation in the New Jersey Fleet Advisor Program, which will provide a customized Fleet Electrification Roadmap, onsite electric infrastructure assessment, and technical support, according to a press release from the school district.

“Receiving this $1.7 million grant from the NJDEP is a historic milestone, marking the beginning of the East Orange School District’s transition to owning our first school buses and immediately prioritizing healthier, cleaner commutes for our students,” said Christopher Irving, superintendent of schools. “With this funding secured, the District will now begin the necessary planning, training, and infrastructure development required to fully implement this new offering for our student transportation.”

“This significant investment is a win for our city, representing a strong partnership with the School District to expand our clean energy infrastructure,” said East Orange Mayor Ted R. Green. “The deployment of these five zero-emission buses represent a critical contribution to cleaner air and a more sustainable future for East Orange.”

The Electric School Bus Grant Program is administered by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection and is funded through the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities’ Clean Energy Fund. It was authorized by legislation Gov. Phil Murphy signed in 2022 to provide up to $45 million in funding over three years to replace diesel school buses with battery-electric school buses. The program also funds the purchase of charging infrastructure.

“The awarding of this grant to the East Orange School District is part of the Murphy Administration’s broader commitment under the Electric School Bus Law to transition to cleaner, zero-emission transportation solutions,” said Melissa Evanego, assistant director of air quality monitoring and mobile sources in the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection. “Through the Electric School Bus Grant Program, we are investing in the future of our communities by improving air quality and promoting sustainable practices. This initiative reflects our dedication to safeguarding the health of our children and the environment, and we are proud to support East Orange in advancing toward a cleaner, more sustainable future for all.”

These funds will help to advance the district’s goal to offer transportation services for its students who may not attend a neighborhood school, and for athletics-related programs that require transportation to locations outside of the city.

The Fleet Advisor analysis is expected to be completed by the end of January. The production of the buses and installation of the charging stations will take place over the next year.

This grant application was submitted on the district’s behalf by the East Orange Grant Team: Dawn Stokes-Tyler, Jackie Nisenson, Kori Washington, and Willie Everett. The application identified that the district serves an overburdened community, qualifying for the maximum per-bus award of up to $350,000.

The East Orange School District serves approximately 9,000 students.

About the Author Editor Editor Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry