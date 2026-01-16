Glen Ridge HS boys hoops prevails in overtime

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Junior Ryan Law scored 27 points with 10 rebounds, six assists, three blocked shots and two steals to lead the Ridgers to a 59-58 overtime win over West Orange on Jan. 6. in West Orange.

Senior Jacob Javier had nine points, seven assists and four rebounds; senior Liam Cooney posted eight points, six rebounds, two steals and two blocked shots; senior Matthew McCormack had six points with three assists and two steals and senior Liam Feder had three points and 10 rebounds.

GRHS trailed 27-21 at halftime, but outscored West Orange 21-15 in the third quarter.

In overtime, GRHS outscored West Orange 9-8.

The Ridgers lost to East Orange Campus 45-40 on Jan. 8 at GRHS.

Law had 14 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and three blocks; and senior Luke Renoff had nine points.

Feder had eight points, Javier had six and Cooney added three.

