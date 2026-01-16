Glen Ridge HS girls basketball team battles hard vs. tough opponents

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ —The Glen Ridge High School girls basketball team gave strong efforts despite tough losses to formidable foes.

The Ridgers lost to highly regarded West Orange 40-37 on Jan. 6 at GRHS. Junior forward Caitlin Hood had 11 points and 11 rebounds; senior guard Annabel Koss-Defrank had 10 points; senior forward Allison Snyder had eight points, 11 rebounds, seven assists, two blocked shots and two steals; junior guard Grace Kennedy added five points; and junior guard Lauren Cifelli hit a three-pointer and had two steals. Senior guard Leila Arda also grabbed three rebounds. West Orange improved to 8-1 with the win.

Glen Ridge fell to another strong team in Ramapo 48-33 on Jan. 10 at Ramapo in Franklin Lakes. Snyder had 13 points, Koss-Defrank had 10, Hood had four, Cifelli had three and Arda had two and senior guard Anabel Mira-McKenzie added a free throw. GRHS moved to 5-5 on the season.

The Ridgers were scheduled to visit Mount St. Dominic Academy on Jan. 13 in Caldwell after press time. They will host West Essex on Jan. 15 at 4 p.m. and visit Immaculate Heart Academy in the township of Washington on Jan. 17 at noon.

Brandon Grisafi scored on an assist from fellow senior Gavin Farrell, and junior goalie Jackson Soshnick made 32 saves to lift the Verona/Glen Ridge high school ice hockey team to a 1-0 win over Montclair Kimberley Academy on Jan. 7.

Verona/Glen Ridge tied Glen Rock 1-1 on Jan. 10. James Benson scored a power-play goal. Soshnick made 18 saves. The next day, Verona/Glen Ridge lost to Frisch 4-0 to move to 5-6 on the season.

Photos Courtesy of Doug Snyder

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

