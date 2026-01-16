Bloomfield HS girls basketball team gets back on track

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School girls basketball team defeated Nutley 34-24 at Nutley on Jan. 8.

Sophomore Samara Lee Sing had 10 points; sophomore guard Isabella Bernhard and junior forward Inez Brewster each had eight points and six rebounds; and junior Wynter Whitt added four points.

The Bengals snapped their four-game losing streak.

Bloomfield lost to Columbia 58-21 on Jan. 10 at Columbia in Maplewood to move to 2-8.

In earlier action, the Bengals lost to Livingston 46-29 on Jan. 6 at Bloomfield. Senior forward Audrey McLaughlin had eight points with seven rebounds; Lee Sing had eight points, three rebounds and three assists; Brewster had five points, five rebounds, seven steals and three assists; junior guard Faith Ulan posted six points and five rebounds; sophomore guard Jasmine Caylor added three points; junior Grace Belmonte chipped in two points and two rebounds; and Bernhard had three rebounds.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

Bloomfield vs. Livingston (Jan. 6)

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry