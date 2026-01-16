Kim, Malinowski talk democracy

A forum titled “Defending Our Democracy” was recently held in South Orange, featuring U.S. Sen. Andy Kim and congressional candidate Tom Malinowski.

The forum provided residents an opportunity to question and hear directly from Kim and Malinowski, who is among the candidates in the race to succeed Gov.-Elect Mikie Sherrill in New Jersey’s 11th Congressional District

Also in attendance were South Orange Mayor Sheena Collum, Councilmember Hannah Zollman, Councilmember Jennifer Greenberg and Councilmember Summer Jones.

Collum, the longest-serving woman mayor in Essex County, has previously supported both Malinowski and Kim and underscored the urgency of experienced, principled leadership at a pivotal moment for the nation and New Jersey.

She began the evening speaking about extremists getting power, journalists smeared for telling the truth, members of the LGBTQ+ community being singled out and weaponized, families torn apart by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents showing up, and vigils being held for Renee Nicole Good who was recently killed by an ICE agent.

“We stand with our immigrant families and individuals,” she said. “And will continue to fight. We need leaders more than ever with mental clarity. I am proud to endorse Tom Malinowski.”

Kim wished the crowd a Happy New Year.

“I know it has not gotten off to a good start,” he said. “We just observed as a nation the fifth anniversary of Jan. 6. I still haven’t found the words to tell my kids what happened that day. I’ve been waiting for the moment to say, ‘But don’t worry, things will be better.’ I haven’t found that moment yet, where I can say, ‘We’re on a better path.’ We’re more divided now as a country than we were five years ago. Seeing Renee get shot….It is absolutely crazy what is happening right now. This is the world we’re in. I have an 8-year-old and a 10-year-old. I don’t want this to be the norm of our nation. I refuse to believe my two boys will grow up in a broken America. How did we get to this place again? Is this what America wants? What next?”

Kim said the 2026 midterms are crucial.

“I have every belief this mid-term election is going to be pivotal,” Kim said. “I think the next three years are going to shape the next three decades. I need Tom to be able to step in. This is emergency time. I need someone who can come in and not skip a beat. We have no time to lose. I need somebody who is ready to serve your families immediately.”

Malinowski told Collum he admired the way she leads the South Orange community. And to Kim, he said, “I was proud to support you. We can be proud of our home state. Thank you for leading us in that fight. I am an immigrant of this country. I came here when I was 6-years-old. I can not stand to see these masked thugs that can’t pass tests these immigrants are studying for. When one of them murders, they villainize the victim.

“This is an entirely foreign idea to me. The fact we are facing this in America today is frightening to me. The good news is this is not what the American people voted for. I’m beginning to think we can take back the senate. The danger is real but fear is a choice.

“This is a moment that calls for strength. The decent people of this country are going to win this fight.”

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry