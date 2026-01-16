Columbia HS girls basketball enjoys solid victories

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Junior JoJo Yarde scored 24 points and senior Chioma Okafor had 10 points to spark the Columbia High School girls basketball team to a 58-21 home win over Bloomfield on Jan. 10.

Junior Myla Defreitas had seven points, junior Gabriella Ervin had six, sophomore Lanyah Campbell had four, sophomore Meila Anstatt added three, and senior Sara Marley and sophomore Kama Westhelle each chipped in two.

The Cougars improved to 7-3 on the season.

In earlier action, the Cougars defeated Newark Academy 55-43 on Jan. 6 at CHS. Yarde had 20 points, 14 rebounds, three assists and three steals; Ervin notched 13 points, nine rebounds and five assists; Okafor had 11 points, 11 rebounds and three blocked shots; and senior Annabelle Nelson had six points with five rebounds to lead the Cougars.

Columbia fell to Elizabeth 49-46 on Jan. 8. The loss ended their three-game winning streak. Ervin had 14 points, Defreitas had 13 points with three three-pointers and Yarde added 10 points. Marley had five points and Okafor added four.

The Cougars will host Newark Central on Jan. 15 at 7 p.m., visit Nutley on Jan. 17 at 10:30 a.m. and host Scotch Plains–Fanwood on Jan. 20 at 7 p.m.

