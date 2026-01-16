January 16, 2026

Author's Other Posts

East Orange Campus HS boys basketball team enjoys win streak LOGO-EO-Jaguar-Head

East Orange Campus HS boys basketball team enjoys win streak

January 14, 2026 0 4
West Orange HS girls basketball team continues surge LOGO-WO

West Orange HS girls basketball team continues surge

January 14, 2026 0 3
Glen Ridge HS indoor track teams compete at Super Essex Conference Championships TRACK-GRSECindoor5WEB

Glen Ridge HS indoor track teams compete at Super Essex Conference Championships

January 15, 2026 0 15
Bloomfield HS boys indoor track and field team wins Super Essex Conference divisional meet championship TRACK-BHS SECindoorWEB

Bloomfield HS boys indoor track and field team wins Super Essex Conference divisional meet championship

January 14, 2026 0 16

Related Stories

TRACK-CHS SECindoor5
2 minutes read

Columbia HS indoor track teams excel at Super Essex Conference Championships

Joe Ragozzino January 15, 2026 0 22
G-HOOPS-MKAweb
1 minute read

Maplewood residents propel Montclair Kimberley Academy girls hoops

Steve Tober January 15, 2026 0 20
B-HOOPS-CHS1
1 minute read

Columbia boys basketball team impresses at Jack Stone Shootout

Joe Ragozzino January 7, 2026 0 69
WRESTLE-CHS Kreizman
1 minute read

Oliver Kreizman leads Columbia HS wrestling at Minutemen Classic

Joe Ragozzino January 7, 2026 0 77
G-HOOPS-CHS Defeitas
2 minutes read

Columbia HS girls hoops victorious, as Myla Defreitas sets program’s all-time three-point record

Joe Ragozzino January 7, 2026 0 83
LOGO-CHS Columbia
1 minute read

Columbia HS boys basketball team enjoys 5-1 start

Joe Ragozzino December 30, 2025 0 106

LOCAL SPORTS

Columbia HS girls basketball enjoys solid victories LOGO-MAP-CHS 1

Columbia HS girls basketball enjoys solid victories

January 15, 2026 0 5
East Orange Campus HS boys basketball team enjoys win streak LOGO-EO-Jaguar-Head 2

East Orange Campus HS boys basketball team enjoys win streak

January 14, 2026 0 4
West Orange HS girls basketball team continues surge LOGO-WO 3

West Orange HS girls basketball team continues surge

January 14, 2026 0 3
Seton Hall Prep wrestling team excels, as Salerno wins 100th career match 4

Seton Hall Prep wrestling team excels, as Salerno wins 100th career match

January 14, 2026 0 11

You may have missed

MAP-Defending Democracy1-C
3 minutes read

Kim, Malinowski talk democracy

Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta January 14, 2026 0 6
LOGO-MAP-CHS
1 minute read

Columbia HS girls basketball enjoys solid victories

Joe Ragozzino January 15, 2026 0 5
LOGO-EO-Jaguar-Head
2 minutes read

East Orange Campus HS boys basketball team enjoys win streak

Joe Ragozzino January 14, 2026 0 4
LOGO-WO
2 minutes read

West Orange HS girls basketball team continues surge

Joe Ragozzino January 14, 2026 0 3