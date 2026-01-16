East Orange Campus HS boys basketball team enjoys win streak

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School boys basketball team has continued its hot streak.

The Jaguars defeated Newark Tech, Glen Ridge and Piscataway to extend its winning streak to four games and improved to 7-3.

James Roberts had 24 points and 10 rebounds and fellow junior guard Elijah Calwell had 16 points and three rebounds to lead the Jaguars to a 61-58 road win over Newark Tech on Jan. 6. Junior guard William Dyer had seven points, senior forward Azahn Collins had four points and five rebounds and senior guard Bashir Lucas had four points.

Sophomore guard Je’zi Lewis had 15 points and 14 rebounds, and Caldwell had 10 points and dished out four assists to spark EOCHS to a 45-40 win at Glen Ridge on Jan. 8. Lucas had eight points, Roberts scored six points with six rebounds, and Dyer scored six points.

Roberts scored 30 points and added 10 rebounds, four assists and three steals to power the Jaguars to a 74-53 win over Piscataway on Jan. 11 in the Stay Public Basketball Showcase at Plainfield.

Lewis had 11 points and five rebounds, Dyer had nine points and seven rebounds, Collins had nine points and four rebounds, junior guard Stageon King posted eight rebounds and Lucas added four points. Piscataway fell to 9-3.

