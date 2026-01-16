January 16, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Columbia HS girls basketball enjoys solid victories LOGO-MAP-CHS

Columbia HS girls basketball enjoys solid victories

January 15, 2026 0 5
West Orange HS girls basketball team continues surge LOGO-WO

West Orange HS girls basketball team continues surge

January 14, 2026 0 3
Glen Ridge HS indoor track teams compete at Super Essex Conference Championships TRACK-GRSECindoor5WEB

Glen Ridge HS indoor track teams compete at Super Essex Conference Championships

January 15, 2026 0 16
Bloomfield HS boys indoor track and field team wins Super Essex Conference divisional meet championship TRACK-BHS SECindoorWEB

Bloomfield HS boys indoor track and field team wins Super Essex Conference divisional meet championship

January 14, 2026 0 16

Related Stories

2025 Winter Athletics Media Day
1 minute read

East Orange’s RJ Michel leads Montclair Kimberley Academy boys basketball this season

Steve Tober January 14, 2026 0 15
TRACK-IHS-Trocard1
3 minutes read

Irvington HS, East Orange HS and Orange HS indoor track teams excel at Super Essex Conference Championships

Joe Ragozzino January 15, 2026 0 40
LOGO-OHS-B-Hoops
2 minutes read

Orange and East Orange Campus boys and girls basketball teams to meet on MLK Day at Orange

Joe Ragozzino January 14, 2026 0 26
B-HOOPS-EOvRwd2
1 minute read

East Orange Campus HS boys basketball team defeats Ridgewood

Joe Ragozzino January 7, 2026 0 57
LOGO-EO-Jaguar-Head
1 minute read

East Orange Campus HS girls basketball team victorious

Joe Ragozzino December 23, 2025 0 109
FOOT-EO-Louis1
1 minute read

East Orange Campus HS alum Kyle Louis declares for NFL Draft

Joe Ragozzino December 23, 2025 0 155

LOCAL SPORTS

Columbia HS girls basketball enjoys solid victories LOGO-MAP-CHS 1

Columbia HS girls basketball enjoys solid victories

January 15, 2026 0 5
East Orange Campus HS boys basketball team enjoys win streak LOGO-EO-Jaguar-Head 2

East Orange Campus HS boys basketball team enjoys win streak

January 14, 2026 0 5
West Orange HS girls basketball team continues surge LOGO-WO 3

West Orange HS girls basketball team continues surge

January 14, 2026 0 3
Seton Hall Prep wrestling team excels, as Salerno wins 100th career match 4

Seton Hall Prep wrestling team excels, as Salerno wins 100th career match

January 14, 2026 0 11

You may have missed

MAP-Defending Democracy1-C
3 minutes read

Kim, Malinowski talk democracy

Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta January 14, 2026 0 7
LOGO-MAP-CHS
1 minute read

Columbia HS girls basketball enjoys solid victories

Joe Ragozzino January 15, 2026 0 5
LOGO-EO-Jaguar-Head
2 minutes read

East Orange Campus HS boys basketball team enjoys win streak

Joe Ragozzino January 14, 2026 0 5
LOGO-WO
2 minutes read

West Orange HS girls basketball team continues surge

Joe Ragozzino January 14, 2026 0 3