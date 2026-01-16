West Orange HS girls basketball team continues surge

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School girls basketball team continued its strong start to the season.

The Mountaineers defeated Glen Ridge, Immaculate Heart Academy and Westfield to extend its winning streak to nine games and improve to 11-1 on the season.

The Mountaineers defeated Glen Ridge 40-37 on Jan. 6 at Glen Ridge. Junior guard Rhyan Watt had 20 points with six rebounds and four steals to lead the Mountaineers.

Sophomore guard Tajai Muhammad had 11 points and senior guard London Caldwell had five points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Watt had 23 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals in the 43-27 win over University on Jan. 8. Caldwell had 12 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and two steals; Muhammad had four points; and junior guard Kennedy Curry added two points.

WOHS defeated Immaculate Heart Academy 58-48 in the Showdown in the 6ix Showcase, hosted by Teaneck, on Jan. 10. Watt scored 27 points and added six steals, four rebounds and two assists; Caldwell had a triple-double with 10 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, to go along with four steals; and Muhammad had 10 points and three rebounds.

Junior guard Elianna Dennis had five points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals; senior guard Lynn Charles had three points and four rebounds; and senior Jordyn Batts had three points and two assists.

WOHS defeated previously-undefeated Westfield 52-43 on Jan. 11 in the Coaches Coach St. Thomas Aquinas Challenge at St. Thomas Aquinas.

Caldwell had 22 points, 10 rebounds and three steals; Watt had 15 points, 13 rebounds and three steals; Muhammad scored nine points with four rebounds; and Dennis had six points and six rebounds. Westfield moved to 9-1.

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry