WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep wrestling team had an outstanding week, as the Pirates won four dual meets and a milestone was achieved.

The Pirates traveled to Caldwell to take on the Chiefs in a Super Essex Conference–American Division match on Jan. 7. Trailing 23-5, the Pirates won eight consecutive bouts to win 51-23. Junior 144-pound Tyler Yildiz won by a 12-3 major decision and sophomore 150-pound Michael Posius won by injury default, before senior 157-pound August Katz, sophomore 165-pound David Lopes and senior 175-pound Brandon Papa all won by falls. In the final two bouts, senior 215-pound Rocco Salerno and senior 285-pound Lorenzo Palescandolo each won by forfeit to close out the match.

The Pirates hosted a quad meet against New Providence, Bound Brook and Middletown North on Jan. 10. Seton Hall won all three matches, beating New Providence 78-4, Bound Brook 74-4 and Middletown North 39-27 to raise their record to 8-2 on the season.

During the Middletown North meet, Salerno defeated Elijah Derry by fall in 11 seconds to record his 100th career victory. His record stands at 100-21 during his outstanding career. He became the 14th wrestler in school history to achieve this great feat.

Following the match, Salerno commented about his 100th victory and his performance in the Beast of the East tournament, where he finished in second place, earlier this season. “It’s been a long time coming,” Salerno said. “From first attending matches when I was younger, to putting in the work every day after school in the wrestling room, my 100th win is a full circle moment. (I am) finally turning the corner in all aspects of my wrestling. It’s not about winning or losing; it’s about focusing on getting better.

“It’s a huge accomplishment to place at the Beast and now gain my 100th win, but what’s more important is staying consistent and focusing on getting better, day by day. I may never get these moments back, so giving my full effort is never a doubt.”

The Essex County Tournament will take place Jan. 21-22 at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange. Richard J. Codey, who grew up in Orange and later raised his family in West Orange, became acting governor in 2004, following the resignation of Gov. James McGreevey. Codey served for decades in the New Jersey Legislature and remained active in public life until his retirement in 2024. He passed away on Jan. 11, at the age of 79, at his home in Roseland.

