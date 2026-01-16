MONTCLAIR/EAST ORANGE, NJ — RJ Michel, a sophomore forward from East Orange, is continuing to progress as a key player for the Montclair Kimberley Academy boys basketball team, while averaging 11 points and 8.3 rebounds per game for the Cougars, who entered this week with a 3-5 record, including 2-2 in the Super Essex Conference–Freedom Division.

The powerful 6-foot-1 Michel was also superb as a freshman last winter, averaging 8.6 points and 4.6 rebounds per game for the 8-15 Cougars.

Michel and the Cougars host Belleville on Jan. 15 at 4 p.m., before entertaining West Orange on Jan. 17 at 11:30 a.m. in an SEC crossover contest.

Photos Courtesy of Jon Lopez

About the Author Steve Tober Author View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry